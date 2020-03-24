Food truck traffic might have dwindled in big cities like New York, as customers stay indoors. Even local trucks are suffering from event cancellations.
But now they could be coming to a neighborhood near you.
Amid daily announcements of closings throughout the area, mobile vendors may now offer Charlotte County something new.
Tuesday morning, county planning and zoning official Shaun Cullinan and code enforcement manager Shawn Horton reached an informal agreement with former Ravenous Rhino truck co-owner Lee Caglioti to allow trucks into residential neighborhoods.
Cullinan explained, “We’re not formally endorsing any (food truck) program. But as long as people use common sense, in this state of emergency, code enforcement won’t be going after them. If there’s a complaint, we’ll address it directly.
“We feel people need food in undeserved neighborhoods but might not want or be able to get out for it. And we also want to let owners make a little more money.
“There’s a need, and they can help us fill that need. Once restaurants are back open, it goes back to business as usual.”
Open-air food trucks, serving outdoors, with fewer hands on food between prep and consumption, are relatively safe social-distance choices. Food truck owners and workers are fully trained in food safety and sanitation practices, which they’ve ramped up in compliance with CDC recommendations.
Caglioti issued the following guidelines for the duration, addressed to Charlotte County food trucks only:
• You may offer service in residential areas.
• No more than one truck at a time at any location. We do not want people to congregate or start a mini-rally. That defeats the purpose of social distancing.
• Stay for one service only — breakfast, lunch or dinner — with a maximum six-hour shift.
• Do not go to the same location more than three days in a row.
• Do not block roads or point of access, or cause any other traffic-related safety issues.
• Do not use parks or park entrances, as people may try to congregate in closed parks.
• Be aware of your generator noise and considerate in picking your location.
• It is recommended that you use your contacts, neighborhood apps like Nextdoor.com, your page or any other method to prearrange a location. If you go in blind, only the houses that can see you will know you’re there and that won’t do you much good.
• Other than ice cream trucks, no cruising and selling.
• Use all CDC-recommended safe practices, change your gloves often, wipe down your counters constantly.
• Do not offer communal condiment dispensers, cutlery baskets, napkin holders. Go to single-serve packets or soufflé cups and put everything in the bag directly.
• Offer text or call-ahead ordering so folks don’t have to stand and wait too long.
• Be aware that some residents may still complain or call in. If a truck is asked to move, just do it.
• Use common sense, be aware, be considerate and do what you can to offer discounts.
Caglioti, who co-administers two local food truck groups, said, “I got laid off last week, so I had the time. Glad to be in a position to make it happen.”
