Just 11 days before Hurricane Ian worked Port Charlotte over, Mid-County Regional Library tech Charles Meyer posted a video tour of his workplace.
Meyer proudly showed off a lineup of “Staff Pick” books, an up-to-date DVD collection, a Maker Space with 3D printer and an open-air atrium where visitors read on park benches.
The 42,000-square-foot, $8.6 million library, built in what was originally a Kash n' Karry supermarket, opened to the public the year after Hurricane Charley, on Oct. 15, 2005.
Less than 17 years later, Hurricane Ian gutted it.
After the storm, Mid-County remained closed, debris-loaded dumpsters lined up outside.
The library website announced, “Mid-County Regional Library on Forrest Nelson Blvd. received extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. Consequently, it will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time.
“Books and other materials housed at Mid-County were packed up and taken away in climate-controlled containers. The restoration company is in the process of determining how much of the collection can be saved.”
According to Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason, “The Mid-County Regional Library is undergoing a post-hurricane assessment of damages by our insurance consultant and Community Services and Facilities departments. No decision has been made regarding any reopening or an alternative outcome.”
The branch had housed the library system's administrative staff, a vast collection of books and other materials, three meeting rooms, an instructional computer lab, a genealogy room, a study area, a teen area, an expanded children's department, and a coffee shop.
Meanwhile, the system’s other branches — Englewood, Port Charlotte at Aaron Street and Punta Gorda — have fully reopened, with late hours until 8 p.m. twice a week.
Curbside pickup is available at all branches, as well as at Centennial Park Recreation Center.
To supplement library accessibility, a traveling library now offers a rotating selection of books and movies, book returns, and library card signups at seven Port Charlotte parks from 10 a.m. to noon on select mornings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.