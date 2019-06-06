Charlotte County commissioners may vote Tuesday to declare a local contractor has defaulted on a contract for the sheriff's new firing range by installing the wrong type of baffle system.
"What they installed wasn't what the contract and the architect specified," said Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason. "They installed a baffle system for an indoor range. The county's range is a partially enclosed outdoor range."
The contract with A2 Group, Inc., was approved last year. So far, total costs for the project have been more than $5.9 million, including both design and construction.
It's unclear whether the county will get any of that money back, or whether they'll be able to come to a resolution with A2.
Gleason said when county staff became aware of the discrepancy, they tried to work with the company to resolve the issue, but efforts ultimately failed.
"We finally reached the point where there wasn't any reason to continue," he said.
The firing range is the subject of a lawsuit filed in 2014 over escaping bullets on the lots which are the site of the new housing development, Waterford Estates. In February 2014, a site assessment allegedly found 235 spent rounds on two undeveloped home sites and on the roadway and ditch adjacent to eight undeveloped home sites.
Litigation is ongoing, and Gleason said he had no additional comment on the suit.
Last year, now-retired Facilities Director David Milligan said the county had realized it needed "to be better neighbors" to the surrounding housing developments by installing a better safety system at the range.
The old range had a dirt berm behind targets to absorb the impact of the rounds but was "completely out in the open," Milligan told the Sun last year. County staff decided the best option would be a "fully baffled" firing range, with walls and ceilings to stop stray bullets from escaping.
The range was last used by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 25, 2018. The agency now does its training at multiple ranges inside and outside the county. The contract completion date was set for April 29.
A2 did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
It's unclear how long the issue with A2 is likely to delay the project. Gleason said he could not comment on what will happen next, because the issue is likely to end in litigation.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
