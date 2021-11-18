PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County officials are warning local residents about a phone scam where the perpetrators claim to represent county government departments.
A contractor recently alerted the county’s Community Development Department stating they were contacted via phone by parties claiming to be from Charlotte County using “spoofed” county phone numbers.
The caller claimed there were issues with the customers’ credit card payments and requested payment information, according to a news release from the county.
The customer declined and reported the call to the county.
Spoofing is the act of disguising communications, such as phone calls, emails, websites, or other ways from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source.
“Charlotte County does not contact customers by phone regarding credit card payment disputes,” said Ben Bailey, Community Development director for Charlotte County. “Customers will know immediately at the time of the original transaction if there is an issue with their credit card. We would not be calling customers back days later to request their credit card information again.”
If a customer receives a phone call claiming to be from Charlotte County regarding a declined credit card payment or issues with the payment, they should contact the department in question, officials said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warned against providing payment information by phone to an unverified caller.
“Should you be contacted by phone, text, email, social media or otherwise and the initiating party asks or mentions a payment method, discontinue communication immediately,” CCSO Public Information Officer Claudette Bennet said. “Never give out or confirm sensitive information – like your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number – unless you know who you’re dealing with.”
