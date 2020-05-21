The United States Department of Justice presented a Punta Gorda school bus driver with the Missing Children's Citizen Award Wednesday.
JoAnn Donovan helped locate a 15-year-old girl with special needs who was reported missing after she did not board the bus at her foster home. Donovan told the officers investigating the case that the girl had recently been talking on her cell phone with her biological mother, from whose custody she had been removed.
"Ms. Donovan's dedication to and awareness of the children she transports made all the difference in this case," said Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Administrator Caren Harp. "We would like to congratulate her and the officers involved for quickly finding and returning this child to her foster family."
The Department of Justice's ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19, but information about the award and other recipients is online at ojjdp.ojp.gov/events/missing-childrens-day/2020-commemoration.
Last year, Donovan was recognized by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as the state's Bus Driver of the Year.
In an interview with the Sun, Donovan said she had a friendly relationship with the girl, who would sometimes call her 'grandma,' 'old lady,' or 'Miss Jo.'
About two weeks before she was abducted, the girl told Donovan she was moving. Donovan did not think much of it at the time, but after the girl went missing, she recalled the girl also stating she'd been in touch with her biological parents on her cell phone.
Police were then able to find the girl using traffic camera photo of the girl and her mother in a car passing through a tollbooth in another state. Police located the girl unharmed just one day after she went missing. Her mother will spend two years in jail.
The girl has since been adopted by a family in another county and is enrolled in school and honors classes.
Donovan said every child that gets on her bus gets a smile and a good morning in the morning and another smile and 'have a good night' in the evening.
"If I'm the only smile that they see at the end of the day, it's my smile, then I've done my job," she said. "From my own experience in how I was treated as a child, I don't want another child to ever have to feel that way."
"The compassion and loyalty that Ms. Donovan encompasses demonstrate the positive impact that ordinary citizens can have on the lives of those around them," said Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs. "The Department of Justice applauds her efforts, along with those of the law enforcement officials who searched for the girl and brought her home safely."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.