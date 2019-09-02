Charlotte County Public Schools

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County schools will be in session Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian continues to head toward the East Coast.

The school district posted a message on its website Monday afternoon stating the school district was continuing to work with the Charlotte County Emergency Operation Center to closely monitor Dorian's approach.

With effects for the Gulf Coast looking minimal, the district announced school will be in session, and all regular activities will proceed as scheduled.

The three year-round schools in the district do not have school per their regular schedule, which will not change. Parents are encouraged to continue to monitor the storm and check the Charlotte County Public Schools website for any additional updates.

