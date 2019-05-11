High school students in Charlotte County may have to set their alarms earlier for the upcoming school year.
School board members are expected to vote on a new school schedule at their meeting Tuesday.
As a result of the school tax referendum passed in November, each school in the district will have an additional half-hour of instructional time. The time will be split, with the school day beginning 15 minutes earlier and ending 15 minutes later.
School board member Cara Reynolds said principals were asked to discuss how to add the additional time with their committees.
“The consensus was to split the time before and after school. I support the decision of the school-based committees,” Reynolds said.
“As a parent of children that will be in elementary and middle school next year, I am pleased times will be split,” she added. “This allows for an easier transition before school and after-school childcare as well as after-school activities.”
“The general consensus about it was: The way with the least amount of disruptions would be to do 15 minutes in the morning, 15 minutes in the afternoon,” said Board member Ian Vincent.
If the district had added 30 minutes to the end of the day, you’d have some middle school students not getting home until almost 6 p.m., depending on their bus route, he said. If the addition had been added just in the morning, high school students would have to be at school by 6:40 a.m.
“It’s the most logical solution,” Vincent said.
As part of the referendum, taxpayers will pay an additional $1 for every $1,000 assessed value of their property. The district estimates they will receive $17 million per year for its operational budget.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the district office, 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Meetings are open to the public, and residents have an opportunity to comment on agenda and non-agenda items.
