The Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one Charlotte County resident as a representative of Commodity Production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire on Dec. 31, 2022. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Diane.Clim@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or Morgan.Cook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Alligator Creek Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
Buena Vista Waterway Unit is seeking on member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
Don Pedro & Knights Islands Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
Englewood East Non-Urban Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2021.
Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
Gulf Cove Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
Harbour Heights Waterway Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31,2020 and Oct. 31, 2022.
Manchester Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2022.
Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit is seeking three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2022.
Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit is seeking five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020, Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
South Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
West Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.