MURDOCK - Despite the fact that more affordable housing units are about to come to Charlotte County, the numbers fall far short of what is needed.
Gulf Coast Partnership CEO Angela Hogan said the county needs 5,500 affordable housing units to meet demand.
In a report read at the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday, Charlotte HOME program project manager Rich Gromalski said construction is "well underway" at Jacaranda Place on Loveland Boulevard, which will provide 88 units of multi-family housing on some 7.5 acres.
Applications will be accepted in August. The development is set to open in October.
The Punta Gorda Housing Authority was awarded a 9% low income housing tax credit for the Verandas III development on Airport Road in Punta Gorda, resulting in another 72 units that will be added to the 120 already at Verandas I and II.
But Verandas III won't be completed until some time in 2024, and combined with Jacaranda Place, that would be a total of 160 units.
Gromalski's report stated the program received an application from the Peace River Housing Partners, Inc., to develop property on Scott Street in Punta Gorda, which was donated through the county's surplus property inventory.
And Habitat for Humanity recently received awards for impact fee waivers on nine additional homes.
Finally, his report concluded by stating the Affordable Housing Trust Fund has a balance of $804,504.35.
Charlotte County Human Services senior manager Colleen Turner said state and federal grants should be used before taking money from the trust fund.
She asked whether landlords could get money for repairs to homes they would rent as affordable shared housing units.
"Right now it's nonprofits only, but if we could incentivize — could we get this into Section 8 and add units into inventory?" Turner asked.
Kurt Pentelecuc, vice chair of AHAC who heads Punta Gorda Housing Authority, pointed to the current high inspection failure rate of those units.
"We have 50% of our inspections fail," he said.
AHAC agreed to explore the matter of giving loans to landlords so they can make necessary repairs and improvements.
County Commissioner Joe Tiseo told the committee the county should become creative and explore other ways to create affordable housing.
He said he recently returned from a regional affordable housing workshop and learned that other counties were applying for grants and funding for land acquisitions, for instance.
AHAC voted to recommend to the County Commission that alternative means of creating affordable housing should use funding earmarked for that purpose.
But despite the efforts of AHAC, nonprofits and government agencies, there are roadblocks along the path of finding affordable housing.
Brian Norstar, president of Norstar Building, whose company is building Verandas III, said his construction costs have been spiraling.
"Construction costs were $10.8 million for 72 units, but when updated one month ago, a 10% increase or more," he said. "It's hard to get pricing because the subcontractors are overwhelmed."
Adding to supply chain issues and inflation, are other woes; some Charlotte County residents just don't want multi-family or affordable units near them.
"Our demographics want to retire in peace on a quarter acre with no one around," said Sean Cullinan, planning and zoning official for the county.
He added, "I've been told, 'I just want to live out my remaining years in peace.' "
Tiseo said he, too, as a commissioner, has heard of residents' objections to low-income, or affordable, housing.
He said residents have spoken to him.
"'We want Charlotte County to be preserved; we don't want to become the East Coast,'" he said he's heard.
Tiseo called affordable housing "a balancing act of meeting a need and balancing growth."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.