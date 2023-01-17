PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County will support funding a memorial park; beach renourishment on Manasota Key; restoring inmates' access to Medicaid and federal benefits, and seeking federal funding for its septic-to-sewer ongoing project.
The Charlotte County Commission listened Jan. 10 as the county's Washington lobbyist, Greg Burns, of Thorn Run Partners, presented its 2023 legislative agenda.
But one resident was not happy with the way the county was spending money, including funding $1.5 million for the William A. Gaines Memorial Park.
David Kesselring, of Port Charlotte, debated the county's spending. He criticized the board for seeking federal funding for a variety of projects and studies.
"Everybody in Charlotte County pays for the funding we get from the federal government. It's not magic or free money."
He said the federal legislative agenda "is where my taxes come into play, even more than the protection money I pay to local government so they won't steal my property."
He spoke of own finances as an example. He's self-employed and said he's paying 15.5% for Medicare and Social Security — which he said he could save for himself. He noted he pays federal income tax as well.
"For what? Another $1.5 million for Gaines Park? Is that what our veterans fought for?" he asked. "Did they fight to take millions in local and federal tax money from the taxpayers even to honor them?"
He asked about other veterans struggling with day-to-day expenses or homelessness.
"How much of the county's efforts are aimed at lobbying for more and more unbacked currency from a government that's already $31 trillion in debt?" he asked.
He complained about taxes to hire lobbyists who sought money from other government agencies.
"We're lobbying to increase our own debt... (it's) a ridiculous circle."
The county's position is to support funding the park.
The county purchased the 40-acre park in 2000 and opened it in 2008. It has restrooms, nature trails, tennis courts, kayak and canoe launches along with a fishing pier and pavilion.
The nonprofit Gaines Memorial Foundation funded additional amenities. The foundation was founded by the brother of William Gaines Jr.
William Gaines Jr. was a Charlotte County resident and U.S. Marine killed along with 240 others when their barracks in Beirut, Lebanon was bombed by terrorists in 1983.
Recent funding for the park came from the state and the foundation.
The park will also have a 3-story Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower, soon to be constructed.
But to complete the $3.5 million phase 3, which will include a splash pad, fully accessible and restroom/pump room, a small pavilion and a community building, the county's $1.5 million is needed.
That funding will come from the Fiscal Year 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill, Economic Development Initiative.
Total cost of the park once phase 3 is completed, will be $15 million.
The county also supported a study by the Army Corps of Engineers for beach erosion control improvements along 3.9 miles beginning at Stump Pass and extending northward to the Sarasota County line along Manasota Key, including the Port Charlotte Beach State Recreational Area.
During his presentation, Burns said a partnership with the federal government would allow the county to address shoreline erosion "for the next 50 years."
In 1981, the Charlotte County Commission withdrew support for a beach renourishment study by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers.
This new study of the shoreline would focus primarily on those areas recommended in that 1981 study.
Due to Washington's passage of the omnibus bill, the county is eligible for an initial $500,000 in funding for this study, Burns said.
The county is also supporting federal funding for the Charlotte County sewer system expansion.
In Charlotte County, fewer than 60,000 residents are on central sewer.
"Many of the county’s homes are within 150 feet of waterways that flow into Charlotte Harbor, necessitating that residents will ultimately need to be on central sewer," Burns said, reading from the legislative agenda.
The county is currently completing the fourth phase of this project.
The commission will oppose the potential expansion of fossil fuel energy exploration in Florida.
But it will support pending legislation to restore pretrial detainees' access to federal benefits.
A number of items on the agenda dealt with red tide, clean water, Everglades restoration and the release of water from Lake Okeechobee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.