PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County will support funding a memorial park; beach renourishment on Manasota Key; restoring inmates' access to Medicaid and federal benefits, and seeking federal funding for its septic-to-sewer ongoing project.

The Charlotte County Commission listened Jan. 10 as the county's Washington lobbyist, Greg Burns, of Thorn Run Partners, presented its 2023 legislative agenda.


