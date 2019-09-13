PUNTA GORDA — A $5 million firing range for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is ready for action, yet deputies must practice in puddles of water at a Boy Scout camp.
The sleek new range is located in Punta Gorda on Carmalita Street. It was completed in December by construction contractor A2 Group Inc., of Miami and Port Charlotte. But when A2 sent its staff member to get the certificate of occupancy in April after passing all the inspections, things got weird.
A2 President Alberto G. Ribas gave his side of the story to the Sun on Wednesday at the Farr Law Firm offices.
A2 says in April, the county's Building Official Ben Bailey handed the all-critical "C of O" to their staffer for the range. Moments later, however, Bailey pulled the document out of her hand, Ribas said. This was reportedly after Bailey conferred with the county's former Facilities Manager David Milligan.
Now four months later, the county and A2 stand locked in a bitter dispute currently mediated by a surety company that holds a bond for the project. County officials have said they expect the matter to end up in court. Meanwhile, A2 is short its final payment of $650,000, which represents its entire profit margin, as it has refused to short change its subcontractors.
The county is not commenting. This project, when complete, will help the county respond to a 2016 lawsuit by subdivision neighbors. Those neighbors were finding stray bullets in their yards when deputies practiced shooting out in the open.
No lawsuit has been filed yet for this conflict, but the county is gearing up for legal action.
"Charlotte County does not comment on potential, pending litigation," county spokesperson Brian Gleason said.
At issue is a bullet catching system called baffling that may or may not have been designed to handle Florida's hurricane-level winds.
"No one ever thought about or designed this system to meet the wind codes," said David Holmes, one of A2's lawyers. "That's what this is all about."
When they were commenting at public meetings, county staff told commissioners that the issue is A2 substituted one baffle manufacturer for another — a move A2 and its lawyers say was necessary and legal.
"The idea of requiring a single source for a project creates a lot waste and abuse," Holmes said, adding, "the county did not go through any of those sole source requirements.
How did everything go so wrong?
Ribas believes part of the problem is that Charlotte County's range is indoor-outdoor with no roof or enclosed wall on the shooting end. It turns out to be only one of two or three like this in the country, Ribas said. It is unique in Florida, he asserts, so perhaps, the out-of-state baffle company did not know its system would be installed without a roof.
A2 and its lawyers want to negotiate a compromise. (Farr Law Firm also represent the Sheriff's Office in other matters.) In two public sessions in June, county commissioners listened to arguments from Ribas and lawyers. A divided board decided 4-1 to follow the advice of staff and terminate the contract. This allows the possibility of using bond money to complete the project. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was the only board member to advocate for more discussion.
The law firm recently paid the county $1,200 in an open records request. Farr and A2 received what they consider to be a treasure trove of emails. They assert that documents show the county's plans examiner rejected the original design due to wind lift deficiencies. This was before A2 was involved.
"If it hadn't been for the public records request, we wouldn't have had full knowledge," Ribas said, of what the architects, engineers and the county knew.
Of the emails between architects and engineers, Ribas said, "In 40 years (in construction), I've never seen the back door dealings that I'm seeing here."
The initial rejection was quickly resolved by deferring design details to the baffle design company, Action Target of Utah.
But A2 ended up not using Action Target for the baffling, even though their proposal lists Action Target as a subcontractor. Action Target told A2 it needed 265 days to deliver their baffle system, and A2 only had 270 for the whole project, Ribas said. So they went with Meggitt Training Systems of Georgia.
Although the project was moving ahead, emails show continued debate between the architect and design engineers with the wind uplift problem.
At some point after being awarded the project, A2 learned there was an uplift problem. This was when they learned that John Thompson with Wilder Architects assigned them the job of fixing the uplift problem. So A2 calculated it would cost nearly $500,000 for them to take on the job of engineering and additional construction requirements.
The county's Building Department balked, Ribas said, given that the project was already over budget.
Why did A2 proceed at this point?
Ribas said A2 was contractually committed to complete the project on time, and knew that the uplift corrections could be added after the fact.
"We went to work on things we could," he said.
A2 and its lawyers say, based on the emails, they believe the uplift problem was not properly identified by the architect or the engineer in the initial design.
"The ultimate fault of not designing this right is with the architect and engineer," Holmes opined.
Wilder Architecture did not return calls for comment.
A2's lawyers highlight an email from November, 2018, in which a project engineer talks to the architect about whether changes need to be made to the baffling system. It appears to be a discussion of whether an Action Target baffle would have been adequate, had it been installed.
"I reviewed the Action Target baffles and they would have been adequate for the specified loading with the exception of the top connection. The plate there would need to be modified to make it work," Ryan Beckley of Master Consulting Engineers in Tampa said in an email to John Thompson of Wilder Architecture of Tampa. "However Action Target's connections were based on the assumption we were using wide flange beams and not tube steel for the trusses."
A2 has been spending its own resources to fix the uplift problem, Ribas and Holmes said.
"I've seen Mr. Ribas work tirelessly to get this resolved — to get the costs down," Holmes said.
Could this all have been avoided?
"All the county had to do was say, 'Time out,'" Holmes said. "Why didn't they do that?"
