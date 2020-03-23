The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is closing some of their district offices temporarily.
This decision was made to lessen the exposure for staff and the general public as the county continues to be vigilant in its battle against coronavirus.
The following offices are now closed until further notice:
• District 1 Office, 11501 Willmington Blvd., Englewood.
• District 2 Office − 992 Tamiami Trail, in the Murdock area.
• District 4 Office − 7474 Utilities Drive, Punta Gorda, will be closed to all foot traffic and walk-in service.
The District 3 Office, 3110 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, will remain open for limited service during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Should there be an immediate and urgent need of assistance, CCSO urges community members to dial 911.
