Kids in costume stormed the Charlotte Sports Park Thursday for the third annual Cops and Goblins event hosted by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The Halloween event, held in partnership with Charlotte County Community Services, was from 5 to 8 p.m. Kids and families enjoyed food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, games and, of course, candy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.