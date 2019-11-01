PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to vote for its K-9 Unit to get a grant awarded by Aftermath LLC.

Aftermath Services will be awarding a total of $16,500 for K-9 Units across the United States.

The first place winner will receive $5,000; second place gets $4,000; third place gets $3,000; fourth place gets $2,000; fifth place gets $1,500; and two honorable mentions get $500 each.

The grant voting period started on Oct. 23 and continues through Nov. 3.

Votes can be made by U.S. residents who are 6 years of age or older with a valid email address or social media account. Individuals can vote once every 24 hours on www.aftermath.com/K9Grant-southeast-2019 and once daily on Instagram @AftermathK9Grant.

Winners will be announced Nov. 6.

