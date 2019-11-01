PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to vote for its K-9 Unit to get a grant awarded by Aftermath LLC.
Aftermath Services will be awarding a total of $16,500 for K-9 Units across the United States.
The first place winner will receive $5,000; second place gets $4,000; third place gets $3,000; fourth place gets $2,000; fifth place gets $1,500; and two honorable mentions get $500 each.
The grant voting period started on Oct. 23 and continues through Nov. 3.
Votes can be made by U.S. residents who are 6 years of age or older with a valid email address or social media account. Individuals can vote once every 24 hours on www.aftermath.com/K9Grant-southeast-2019 and once daily on Instagram @AftermathK9Grant.
Winners will be announced Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.