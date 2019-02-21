Wondering where a crash has snarled traffic, or where cops are investigating an active scene? See something suspicious and want to submit a tip to law enforcement immediately? There’s an app for that.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office launched its new mobile app Tuesday, available for free in both the Apple app store and Google Play. Paid for with Crime Prevention funds, the app cost $34,164 in total, which includes updates and support for the next three years.
“I am very excited to release this new application to the citizens we serve,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. “This mobile app places important information at the user’s fingertips, allows them to quickly communicate with law enforcement, and provides us the opportunity to quickly provide notifications about active incidents. I encourage every resident and business owner to download the app today.”
CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck said the agency began looking into the app about a year ago, considering market research that showed 77 percent of Americans own a smartphone, and people check their phones an average of 150 times a day.
“We kind of evaluated what were some best practices and how we can reach the most people in the community,” she said. “We do use social media for that, but there’s a lot of people that don’t have social media. And a lot of people who don’t have social media still have a smartphone. So rather than just offering information on our website, having an app people can keep open is the easiest way to get them that information.”
Heck said she expects the push notifications as well as a feature where users can submit crime tips to be especially popular. The app lets lets users send a photo with the tip and tag their location. They can also access a map and list of sexual offenders residing in their area, as the app integrates with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual offender database, compiling the information in one place.
Arrest records, department phone numbers, and mobile applications for programs like Take Me Home or Project Lifesaver are also available on the app.
The new app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. For the past eight years, the company has been specializing in mobile apps for public safety agencies and has designed more than 500 apps. In Florida, the company serves 16 sheriff’s offices, most recently adding the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to its portfolio.
Vice President Kevin Cummings said more and more law enforcement agencies are looking to engage with the public through apps, which allow for two-way communication between police and the public.
“I think law enforcement is very interested in informing their public, protecting their public, getting more people involved in the law enforcement process,” Cummings said. “I think with the app, you’re really engaging the public where they are and on their terms... We are proud to serve the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in helping them leverage technology to better serve their community.”
