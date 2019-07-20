By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Brett Hellerud was in the Charlotte County Jail just 26 hours in 2015, but in that time, he sustained a complex fracture to his face and teeth, according to a lawsuit recently filed against the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Hellerud was withdrawing from Xanax, which he was abusing at the time, and never saw medical staff, resulting in a seizure in the waiting room, the lawsuit states.
“A lot of people come in on alcohol and drugs, and (the jail staff) need to take these matters seriously, because they can lead to someone dying,” said Hellerud’s lawyer, Guy DiMartino, of Leesburg.
Hellerud, 18 at the time of the arrest, arrived at the jail on Sept. 15, 2015, around 3:45 p.m. The lawsuit states he immediately informed a deputy he was on Xanax and stated when he withdraws from it, he seizes.
The deputy reportedly told Hellerud to sit down. The following day, Hellerud again reported he was withdrawing and known to seize when withdrawing from Xanax, and a second time he was simply told to sit down in the waiting area, according to the suit.
On Sept. 16, 2015 around 5:20 p.m., Hellerud started seizing and fell on his face, sustaining a complex fracture of his face and teeth. Following the seizure, he was transferred to a local hospital and had maxillofacial surgery.
DiMartino stated Hellerud to this day is missing some of his front teeth.
“He’s not in too much pain; it’s just his mouth needs reconstruction,” he said.
The lawsuit states the Sheriff’s Office breached its duty of care by failing to adequately address Hellerud’s withdrawal symptoms. Staff reportedly failed to have him medically cleared before allowing him to sit in the waiting area for more than 24 hours, failed to respond to his multiple complaints, failed to have him assessed once he made the complaints; failed to train staff about the timely assessment for detainees going through withdrawal; and failed to place him on a low bunk in a monitored area.
“They should have evaluated him, put him in an area where they can watch him, put him on a low bunk,” DiMartino said.
Hellerud, previously of North Port, has since moved from the area and is now working and drug-free, his lawyer said.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katie Heck said the agency is unable to provide comment on any pending litigation.
