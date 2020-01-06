The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for $31.6 million for new buildings to be funded by a future sales tax surcharge.
The citizen Sales Tax Task Force will review these capital proposals at its next meeting on Jan. 8, 3-5 p.m. in Building B at the Murdock Circle complex. Members have been reviewing county-wide proposals since the fall and will issue recommendations to county commissioners in March. Commissioners have the final say.
County residents have voted in favor of a one cent surcharge since 1994. The last vote in 2014 expires in 2021, and the commission is expected to ask for another vote in November.
On the sheriff’s line up are:
A 12,000-foot storm hardened building for the 911 dispatch center: $6 million
A new district 4 office and training complex at the Airport Road site: $6.6 million.
A new district 2 office at Collingswood Boulevard and Seymour Avenue: $5 million.
A new 30,000 square foot administration center at 3100 Loveland Boulevard: $14 million.
The sheriff’s request represents about 10% of the total $332 million in about 35 projects proposed so far to the task force. The most costly of the projects are the plans to widen Harborview Road and to build extensions to Edgewater Road. Other projects include sidewalks, bike paths, fire stations, parks and school security.
Charlotte County Budget Director Gordon Burger has estimated conservatively that a renewed sales tax would generate $20 million a year.
Building new law enforcement buildings would allow the county to stop leasing several buildings used by CCSO or rebuild aging facilities, according to the sheriff’s office online presentation. For example, the district 4 office today was built in 1996 and is considered undersized. The training facility there was built before 1975 as part of the original jail. It is considered in poor condition.
CCSO's share of the county's budget stood at 32% in 2019-2020.
A new administrative center will allow CCSO to move out of a metal building that was damaged by Hurricane Charley and is still considered susceptible to storm damage.
As for the current 911 dispatch location, it is not storm hardened. CCSO wants a facility that is storm resistant for law enforcement communications. The project would also add security improvements for the property.
All of the sheriff’s projects would create new annual maintenance costs for the county adding up to about $704,522 a year. This would be partially offset by eliminating lease payments.
Since 1994, the county has spent more than $449 million on sales tax projects. The city of Punta Gorda has spent $44.7 million. Sales tax revenues dipped below $18 million during the recession years. Now, they are way up, Burger has said. The last vote in 2014 has generated more than $105 million.
Existing projects funded by the sales tax include the new courthouse, called the Justice Center, recreation facilities, a library, trails and a district sheriff’s office for west county.
