The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has its representatives out in the community seeking job applicants to fill vacancies within the department.
Sheriff Bill Prummell said he has a staffing shortage of 38 vacancies. Also, he is down 23 deputies at the jail.
A number of deputies at both locations are in training, but with Charlotte County's population expanding, more deputies and other staff support will be needed, he said.
Prummell gave a number of reasons for the current shortages: the cost of housing in the area versus a deputy's starting salary, and fewer young people who are going into law enforcement work.
The Daily Sun asked Prummell's office a number of questions, and spokesperson Claudette Smith provided the following answers:
Q: What is the current starting salary for a Charlotte County deputy?
A: The starting salary here at CCSO is $51,362.
Q: What are you doing to recruit deputies and support staff? Are you going to job fairs, etc.?
A: Yes, our recruitment team and HR staff members are consistently thinking of new ways to recruit new members to our agency to include job fairs, marketing campaigns, etc. We also offer academy sponsorships at times.
Q: What are the perks of working for CCSO?
A: Aside from the beautiful location, CCSO is recognized for having one of best employee health insurance plans within the public sector in Florida: College Education Tuition Assistance, Florida State Retirement, supplemental pay for education and special assignments, fully equipped fitness facilities free of charge, and a one-time sign on bonus of $2,500 for law enforcement and corrections deputies. When you work for CCSO, you gain a family and an entire community of support.
Q: The crime rate is low in Charlotte County and trending downward, according to Sheriff Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Department Chief Pam Davis. Is this one of your selling points?
A: Our low crime rate, especially violent crime, is a huge draw for prospective employees who are wanting to continue their work in law enforcement without being in a high crime area. Working in law enforcement is dangerous regardless of where you live; however, working in one of the safest communities in Florida means you aren't investigating homicides every night. We are a proactive agency that prioritizes intelligence and community policing.
Q: Are you hiring non-law enforcement staff members who are older but who might have special skills your department needs?
A: We have several open positions for civilians at this time. To find a list, please visit https://ccso.org/ContactUs/jobopenings.cfm.
Q: have you been going to high schools and local colleges to talk about careers in law enforcement?
A: Our recruitment coordinator goes to job fairs, school, community and military events, etc. to speak with prospective employees.
Q: What can be done about some of the public's negative perception of law enforcement - a factor which is partly responsible for driving people away from these careers?
A: We will continue to serve the community to the best of our ability. Luckily, we do not have a shortage of community support in Charlotte County. We value the trust we earn through honesty and excellence in service.
Q: Charlotte County residents seem to be very supportive of CCSO and PGPD. Is this a selling point?
A: Absolutely. Every employee no matter where you work or what you do for a living, wants to feel supported and appreciated. Here in Charlotte County we have both the support and appreciation of not only our community but also elected officials and political leaders.
Q: Are there any special financial incentives such as helping new recruits obtain home loans, etc., that you can offer to those about to join CCSO?
A: The Hometown Hero Loan program was created to assist with the housing situation. You can find out more information here: https://www.floridahousing.org/programs/homebuyer-overview-page/hometown-heroes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.