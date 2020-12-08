Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the county's agreement with the state Department of Health to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, when they are available.
The first 100 million vaccine doses are expected to be released nationally in a matter of days, now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tuesday approved emergency authorization for the first vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech. It will be the first use of a so-called messenger RNA vaccine in humans. A Gallup poll in early November showed 59% of Americans were willing to get this new vaccine, up from 50% in September but down from 66% in July.
All hospitals, doctors offices, the fire department, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have agreed to assist in the distribution of vaccines in Charlotte County, Health Chief Joe Pepe said. County health officials are working out a list of which health care workers are of highest priority to receive the vaccine, Pepe told the Sun. When the state gets a number for how many doses it will receive in a matter of days, the county will find out how many doses it is getting, Pepe said. At that point, the county will release information on which health care workers are first in line.
"We're looking at who are our highest-risk health care workers and how can we protect them," Pepe said.
The county's Fire Department has surveyed its emergency medical personnel to see how many are willing to get the vaccine, even if it's two doses. They do not have results yet from that survey, Deputy Chief Jason Fair told The Daily Sun. The Fire Department will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, Deputy Chief Mike Davis told The Daily Sun. He told commissioners that 59% of emergency medical staff have been impacted by the virus, with 6% out now due to the virus. Impacted means either infected or exposed and in precautionary quarantine. None have become infected due to their medical work, Fair said.
With the first vaccine requiring storage at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, Pepe and commissioners discussed various options including renting super-cold storage machines from the state, buying the costly refrigeration units, and ensuring a supply of dry ice to store vaccine supplies once the five-dose vials are thawed and awaiting injection.
Only 100 million doses of the first two-part Pfizer vaccine are available to the U.S. before summer, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, because other countries bought the other doses. Pepe said he believes other vaccine manufacturers will be able to fill in the gaps left by Pfizer, although only one other vaccine is currently awaiting FDA emergency approval.
Describing COVID-19 case increases, Pepe noted a dramatic difference in the age of positive people in the state compared to Charlotte County. With state cases dominated by people in the Miami area, the biggest age group for the state is 25-34, Pepe said. In contrast, the median age in Charlotte County is now 56, down from the age of local victims this spring when nursing homes were the main places hit.
In Charlotte County, 92% of COVID deaths have been people 65 and over, Pepe told commissioners. This shows the county's vulnerability as one of the oldest counties in the county, he said. Ninety people age 85 and over have died since the start of the pandemic. Sixty people 75-84, have died. In the age group 65-74, 37 have died as of records reported Tuesday.
Hospitalizations are on the rise locally and nationally, Pepe said. In the past two weeks, the county reported 816 new cases and 30 of those people were hospitalized, bringing the number of people currently hospitalized to 85, he said. Nine of those people are in intensive care. Another 15 are awaiting diagnosis.
Hospitals got the ambulance offload delay down to 15 minutes Monday, Pepe said, acknowledging that it was higher over the weekend. Local hospitals have had to advise ambulances in recent weeks of potential emergency department delays upon arrival. This allows ambulance staff to decide whether to go to a different hospital if the case warrants it.
Emergency Services spokesperson Todd Dunn told The Daily Sun that even with these status red warnings from emergency departments, ambulance staff know that hospitals accept the most urgent cases without delay.
