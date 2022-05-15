PUNTA GORDA — Some Charlotte County high school students received thousands of dollars in awards and scholarships for artwork recently.

The annual Secondary Art Awards and Reception, held May 5 at the Visual Arts Center, recognized a number of students for their creative endeavors.

The former director of the VAC, Janet Watermier, was on hand to congratulate and pose with the students.

“Every year since the 1980s, one painting is chosen by the superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools, to be displayed in the Superintendent’s Gallery,” said Ellen Harvey, curriculum specialist for fine arts and other subjects, for the district.

That painting then becomes part of the gallery’s collection.

This year Superintendent Steve Dionisio chose Charlotte High School student Emma Lynn’s painting of a colorful wood duck, for which she received $250.


Winners of $500 scholarships were Alessandra Serafinni-Wescott of Charlotte High School; Emilie McCall, of Lemon Bay High School; and Kaitlyn Carey, of Port Charlotte High School.

Carey also was awarded the Sea Grape Gallery’s $1,000 Staber scholarship.

The Florida Watercolor Society awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Rylee Rebol.

In addition, the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County furnished monetary prizes.

Valerie Guenther, who serves on the council’s board, said, “This year, nine, $50 checks were given to high school seniors in an effort to acknowledge their good work.”

The students’ paintings were displayed and judged, she said.

