Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent, Steve Dionisio, chose Emma Lynn’s painting of a wood duck, which garnered the Charlotte High School student $250. Every year going back to the 1980s, the superintendent gets to pick one painting that will become part of the gallery collection.
The former director of the Visual Arts Center, Janet Watermier, poses with three, $500 scholarship winners. Clockwise, from top left, are Alessandra Serafini-Wescott, Charlotte High School; Emilie McCall, Lemon Bay High School; and Kaitlyn Carey, Port Charlotte High School.
The public was invited to view local high school students' paintings that were displayed at the Visual Arts Center. A reception was held May 5 at which thousands of dollars in awards and scholarships were given to students for their artwork. Parents and students viewed the artwork that was judged.
Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent, Steve Dionisio, chose Emma Lynn’s painting of a wood duck, which garnered the Charlotte High School student $250. Every year going back to the 1980s, the superintendent gets to pick one painting that will become part of the gallery collection.
Photo provided
The former director of the Visual Arts Center, Janet Watermier, poses with three, $500 scholarship winners. Clockwise, from top left, are Alessandra Serafini-Wescott, Charlotte High School; Emilie McCall, Lemon Bay High School; and Kaitlyn Carey, Port Charlotte High School.
Photo provided
The public was invited to view local high school students' paintings that were displayed at the Visual Arts Center. A reception was held May 5 at which thousands of dollars in awards and scholarships were given to students for their artwork. Parents and students viewed the artwork that was judged.
PUNTA GORDA — Some Charlotte County high school students received thousands of dollars in awards and scholarships for artwork recently.
The annual Secondary Art Awards and Reception, held May 5 at the Visual Arts Center, recognized a number of students for their creative endeavors.
The former director of the VAC, Janet Watermier, was on hand to congratulate and pose with the students.
“Every year since the 1980s, one painting is chosen by the superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools, to be displayed in the Superintendent’s Gallery,” said Ellen Harvey, curriculum specialist for fine arts and other subjects, for the district.
That painting then becomes part of the gallery’s collection.
This year Superintendent Steve Dionisio chose Charlotte High School student Emma Lynn’s painting of a colorful wood duck, for which she received $250.
Winners of $500 scholarships were Alessandra Serafinni-Wescott of Charlotte High School; Emilie McCall, of Lemon Bay High School; and Kaitlyn Carey, of Port Charlotte High School.
Carey also was awarded the Sea Grape Gallery’s $1,000 Staber scholarship.
The Florida Watercolor Society awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Rylee Rebol.
In addition, the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County furnished monetary prizes.
Valerie Guenther, who serves on the council’s board, said, “This year, nine, $50 checks were given to high school seniors in an effort to acknowledge their good work.”
The students’ paintings were displayed and judged, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.