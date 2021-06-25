Charlotte County has taken the first step to replace more than 1,545 septic systems in a busy area in the middle of Port Charlotte.
Commissioners Tuesday approved the first $4.4 million to hire a firm to design a new sewer system for eight neighborhoods. The area stretches about three miles from Cochran Boulevard near the town center to Rock Creek Drive near the Peace River as it empties into Charlotte Harbor. Almost 30% of the residential lots in the area were empty in 2017, so the project affects a potential of 2,172 homeowners.
Laid out in the middle of the 20th Century by General Development, the area was built with water lines but no sewers. These home lots drain into four waterways dredged by General Development — Pellam, Crestview, North and West Spring Lakes. The project will replace the aging water lines and extend water service as well as add sewer service.
This is the fourth septic-to-sewer project the county has undertaken in the decades long quest to rescue the declining quality of water in Charlotte Harbor — the county's tourism and economic lifeline. Construction is not expected to begin until 2025, just as the last project to the south called Ackerman, finishes.
While the design includes the entire 3-mile long region, construction plans will include only five neighborhoods in the northern half, from Cochran to the middle of Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park on Midway Boulevard. Charlotte County Utilities calls this five-neighborhood project Lake View-Midway. Construction costs for Lake View-Midway are projected to run about $26.5 million over three years. Some of the project would be paid for by grants, some by local sales tax dollars and the rest by homeowner assessments.
In 2017, the county calculated that septic systems in the Lakeview-Midway area leach about 37,300 pounds of nitrogen into the water annually. The number may be low, because since 2017, a number of new homes were built on the many empty lots.
Excess nitrogen from human waste is considered a major cause of algae overgrowth in salt and fresh water systems. Scientists believe it causes red tide events to be longer and more intense. In fresh water canals, it leads to blue green algae outbreaks, which have been linked to neuro-degenerative disorders.
Some septic system owners say their systems are non-polluting, particularly newer systems, but even older systems well maintained, they claim. The current Board of Commissioners, the first to start an actual project, have argued at length with these homeowners. The board has presented expert evidence that even the best septic system in Florida will leach nitrogen because of Florida's sandy soils and high water table that often rises above ground.
The homeowners blame the county's sewer system, which frequently overflows, particularly during Hurricane Irma. The county is replacing many of its old sewer lines and improving its backup systems to handle electrical outages.
The main problem for septic system owners is the county will not pay the tens of thousands of dollars it could cost them to hook into a new sewer system. In the county's first projects, homeowners have only had to pay about $11,500 over 20 years, but the cost to homeowners for the next project is not yet known.
Charlotte County Utilities is collecting water samples in certain areas for later reporting on the impact of septic system conversion projects. The impacts are expected to be revealed over time as soils slowly eliminate a buildup of nitrogen.
North Port, also built by General Development, has just begun contemplating septic conversion in areas that affect Charlotte County waterways. Divided leadership there has recently committed the first funding, about eight years behind Charlotte County, where the waterfront is located. More old septic system neighborhoods farther inland in Charlotte County are slated for dates not yet determined.
