Charlotte County teachers go back to work today despite a tentative date of April 15 set for students to return to class.
In the meantime, teachers will be training themselves in online instructional platforms and providing office hours for families.
In a March 22 Charlotte Florida Education Association press release, the CFEA, Charlotte County Support Personnel Association and Charlotte County Public Schools announced that they have completed a memorandum of understanding.
“CCSPA must be thanked for their willingness to agree to temporary concessions regarding pay during emergencies,” CFEA President Renee Wiley wrote in the release.
“All teams worked throughout this past week to come to an agreement,” Wiley said. “Every person at the table has acknowledged the importance of keeping our CCPS family safe and healthy. To that end, we were able to write the MOUs needed to make the next step in this journey possible.”
For teachers:
Teachers will have the option of working from home or their classroom starting Monday.
There will be online training for the various online instructional platforms available throughout the week. Your principal may have schedules for you to follow.
Teachers are required to have “office hours” for students and families four hours per day, Monday through Friday. “If you are ill or taking time off and will be unable to keep your “office hours,” you will need to complete a leave form (how to file is being worked on),” Wiley said.
Wiley said that it is recommended by both unions and the district to use Remind — a communication platform app for students and teachers — on school-issued devices to communicate with families.
Wiley also said that everyone will be paid with their regular paycheck on the regular schedule.
“This has been a very trying time for many of our CCPS employees,” Wiley said. “Your input, diligence and patience with this intricate process is greatly appreciated. Please remember, each of us, regardless of our role in the district, work together.
“It is important to remember to treat each other with respect and patience during the next few weeks. We know there will be issues that will need addressed and (the district’s) human resources department, CFEA, and CCSPA will be meeting daily to collaboratively solve issues as they arise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.