PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Commissioners unanimously agreed to allow residents to live in RVs on their property while their hurricane-damaged homes are being repaired.
Residents would be allowed to live in the RVs for two years ending on Nov. 3, 2024, unless the board decides to extend the code's exception.
"We are looking for options to bridge the interim for direct housing," Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said. "There are critical needs out there."
He said the county's emergency management is working closely with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, case managers with the Human Services department, and others who are helping the more than 80 residents and their pets at the Ann & Chuck Dever Recreation Center in Englewood.
"The hope was that the transitional sheltering assistance program that FEMA offers," he said, would meet the needs of displaced residents.
FEMA gives vouchers for hotel rooms.
"Unfortunately that program has not been overly successful here in Charlotte County, based on the number of hotels," Fuller said. "As last count there is one individual checked into a hotel in Charlotte County. We do have Charlotte County residents checked into hotels outside of the area."
About 2,400 people are eligible for the program, he said.
"And about 91 that are currently checked into hotels. Those could be anywhere from Sarasota County to Georgia," Fuller said.
Assistant Charlotte County Administrator Claire Jubb asked commissioners to approve suspending a portion of the county's current code to allow residents to live in RVs.
"Our current situation is we have approximately 600 residences that have been deemed either unsafe or destroyed, including some multi-family and congregate care facilities," she said. "We do anticipate the number will rise."
She said assistant teams have been looking for major damage to homes, but it might not always be visible such as damage from water intrusion with soffit or fascias that have been removed from a house due to the storm.
"We are seeing residents relocated to areas such as Orlando, which is obviously impacting their ability to be part of this community," she said. "Residents need a sustainable solution for temporary accommodations, and we also have businesses that have been displaced due to damages."
She said it would minimize anxiety and help them to attain some semblance of normality, such as work, school and social activities.
She said suspension of the portion of the current code that also prohibits parking boats and trucks on properties would only apply to recreational vehicles.
Jubb referred to the area's building industry before Hurricane Ian.
"It was already taking two-plus years to build a single family home."
She said that is going to be compounded by the losses throughout the area and other counties.
Contractors and supplies "are going to become very, very scarce and we understand that's going to be a challenge to our residents. We recommend removing as many barriers as we can to help them stay in their community."
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo recommended crafting the language of the resolution "for hurricane-damaged homes" and not to have a "blanket RV code" for a person living in an RV.
He said they must prove their home was damaged.
Jubb said the resolution does allow the county to put rules around the resolution without linking it to a permit.
The language of the resolution, which included "owner, guest, and tenant," came under discussion.
Tiseo brought up another point during the discussion.
"We don't have any place to put workers," he said.
He said they are paid for the time they commute, which puts a burden on the employer.
Then the attention turned toward having property owners in rural areas allow their land to house trailers for contractors who are often coming from cities a couple of hours away.
"I'd rather deal with issues and get the resources here," said Commissioner Bill Truex, who is a builder. "I can't get to the 150 who have called my office," adding that he hoped they had found a contractor who could help them.
The discussion turned to those who might profit by buying an RV and then renting it to someone.
County attorney Janette S. Knowlton suggested the wording of the resolution be changed to: "for those whose homes have been rendered uninhabitable by Hurricane Ian."
Jubb said it should not be limited to one trailer, as some large families might have to have two travel trailers.
The resolution passed unanimously.
The commissioners agreed to further discussions of possibly housing out-of-county contractors.
Truex said there might not be any other option.
"I just don't want to close this thing off," he said
