Charlotte County has set aside $1 million of its federal coronavirus funding to help nonprofits that provide services to people struggling with the pandemic.
To decide how to spend it, the county is inviting nonprofits to submit preliminary applications for the funds by Aug. 25 and final proposals by Sept. 10. The county will decide on Sept. 24. Non-profits must spend the money by Nov. 30.
The county received $32.9 million from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. This week the county sent out notice to nonprofits of the grant program.
To be eligible, an organization must be a legal non-profit plus be currently funded by the Charlotte Community Foundation, United Way of Charlotte County or the county directly.
The organization must report all other coronavirus aid it has received to ensure they are not being paid twice for the same things.
The purpose of the grant is to help organizations deal with increased demand for services due to the pandemic. They can use it to increase staffing or equipment, but not for expenses unrelated to COVID. New program proposals are also not allowed, according to the county instructions.
The county's community action advisory board will make recommendations. County administration will make the final decisions.
