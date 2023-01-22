CSjobs092218j.jpeg (copy)

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office hiring table, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, in Punta Gorda, in 2019. From left: Tammy Wilke, Cpl. Dustin Paille, Reserve Deputy Jorge Garcia and Public Safety Training Coordinator Andrea Pifer.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Charlotte County to hold hiring event

PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Human Resources Department has scheduled a hiring event at 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.


