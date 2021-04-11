A team of five county employees ranked a 600-unit affordable housing project higher than a 408-unit project that included commercial space on Veterans Boulevard.
On Tuesday, Charlotte County commissioners will be asked to approve or reject that ranking and authorize the beginning of negotiations with a developer. They could pick the lower ranked project if they ask for a presentation, County Communications Director James Gleason told The Daily Sun.
This is the second time the county has tried to get developers to propose projects on 32 acres of county-owned land on the North Port border near I-75. After getting no response two years ago, the county added a number of incentives such as impact fee or other permitting waivers. The county created a ranking system to evaluate proposals and to set out requirements to receive incentives.
The winning proposal was from Palladium Group of Philadelphia. Coming in second was the Fort Myers developer, MacFarlane Grand Properties. MacFarlane ranked almost even with Palladium on the categories of overall vision and development timing. They received half as high a score, however, on financial feasibility.
They also had moderately lower scores on development details and professional experience. None of the five staffers rated MacFarlane higher, but on some categories, some staff members ranked MacFarlane higher than Palladium. No one ranked them higher on financial feasibility, with their mixed residential-commercial rent concept.
Some staff ranked them higher on overall vision and development details.
MacFarlane's proposal criticized anything that would include only 600 residential units, saying it would lead "an aura of 1960s group of barrack apartments." MacFarlane is better know for waterfront condominiums in Fort Myers and for a waterfront assisted living high rise called Campo Felice.
Palladium has focused on affordable housing projects in other parts of the country.
Palladium proposes an average rent of $1,028 with apartments ranging from studios to three bedrooms. They propose allowing households earning up to 110% of the area median income and allowing households to earn up to 140% of AMI to encourage people to improve their financial status without losing their housing.
MacFarlane proposes 40% of apartments for lower income households earning 50-60% AMI and the rest earning up to 100%.
Area median income in general for Charlotte County is currently about $64,000, but this is for all family sizes. The developments may evaluate income using different figures for different family sizes.
MacFarlane proposes building 48,000 square feet of commercial space that would be rented at lower than typical rents to small businesses.
MacFarlane's estimated costs were $96 million. Palladium was $80.7 million. MacFarlane offered $100,000 for the land plus a $200,000 charitable donation, but they want 100% of impact fees waived. Palladium asked for the land for free, but asked for only 50% of fees waived. They estimated fees would be $2.2 million. Palladium also asked for property value to be frozen at current levels for future tax assessment. MacFarlane asked for delays in assessing the full property taxation.
Each project would be gated with various amenities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.