This year marks Charlotte County’s Centennial Celebration, and among the many events taking place throughout 2021 to commemorate the occasion is a “History Comes Alive” program.
The program will consist of a series of vignettes about historical events and written histories about Charlotte County, and will be performed by members of the community.
Bill MacDonald, Adult Services Librarian for Charlotte County Libraries and History, said it is important for residents of Charlotte County to learn about “the contributions of certain individuals who played key roles in transforming this scarcely populated area to a vital Florida county.”
One of the vignettes will detail the life of Arthur C. Frizzell, who sold 80,000 acres of cattle land to Yellowknife Bear Mines, Ltd. After Yellowknife partnered with the Mackle Brothers, two Miami real estate developers, 200 homes were built — the beginnings of what eventually became Port Charlotte.
A second vignette will be about Virginia Taylor Trabue, after whom the Punta Gorda streets Virginia and Taylor are named. Trabue played a key role in creating the Church of the Good Shepherd, and she and her husband also started an annual chess tournament in Punta Gorda. In order to raise funds for the tournament, they grew and sold pineapples.
Sharing the stories of Charlotte County also provides an opportunity for the performers, who are themselves members of the community, to become a part of history — they will be contributing to the celebration honoring Charlotte County’s past, which future generations will look back on and celebrate.
“I think people who have participated in these Centennial videos feel a little bit closer to our county’s history,” MacDonald said.
The event “makes local history fun, accessible, and relevant,” and “illustrates just how interesting Charlotte County’s history is,” MacDonald said.
“Charlotte County is a place that has tragedies and triumphs, and a place that has a past, present, and future," he said. "The knowledge and background enables one to greater appreciate this place as a unique area to work, live and visit.”
The program will air on Charlotte County’s YouTube Channel on Aug. 28.
For more information, call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or email him at:
