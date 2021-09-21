PUNTA GORDA — Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership, announced her agency has been selected to participate in a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program aimed at ending youth homelessness.
HUD chose Charlotte County as one of 33 communities to be part of the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project, and receive a portion of $142 million in grant money.
Gulf Coast Partnership is based in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County’s share will be $1,130,108 and that will be renewed annually, she said.
“We are ecstatic to have been selected, and we now have about six months to conduct a complete youth services gaps analysis,” Hogan said.
She said HUD’s funding is “game changing” for the community and its children.
“We are not a federal entitlement community and must constantly struggle to fund new or innovative programs,” Hogan said.
Gulf Coast Partnership has been participating in HUD’s project through a Youth Action Board whose members have been meeting virtually, due to the pandemic, to discuss what the community needs to help homeless youths in Charlotte County.
Hogan said HUD had expanded the definition of homelessness, which now includes youths up to the age of 24 who are currently or previously homeless; those aged out of foster care or the juvenile justice system; and pregnant youths.
To be eligible to receive a grant, the Youth Action Board had to submit an application, a portion of which had to be written by members of the board who were or still are, homeless.
At the time of the application, the youth board had three members. There are now about a half-dozen youth board members, and its number will likely increase, she said.
One of the problems facing Southwest Florida is sex trafficking, Hogan said.
“We have the second- or third-highest rate,” she said.
Mindful of this, one of the goals will be to find safe housing for youths who would be protected from predatory circumstances, she said.
“Being able to dedicate these (HUD funding) resources to our youth who are unaccompanied and at risk of abuse and exploitation will not only reduce overall costs in juvenile justice, hospitals and crisis centers, but it will stop the loss of unrealized potential these youths can contribute to our community,” she said.
Hogan emphasized the Youth Action Board “will make the decision as to which agencies get the money.”
There were 100 applications submitted to HUD which reviewed them with the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
But now the work begins. Members of Charlotte County’s youth board must decide which services and projects are most needed, Hogan said.
Gulf Coast Partnership will be working with the board and agency partners, stakeholders, and technical advisors assigned by HUD, “to design projects that best meet the needs of our unaccompanied youths,” Hogan said.
She said the youth board and its team partners could decide to fund “anything from a youth outreach team; urgent care such as clothes, shoes, food or medical care; rental assistance; building a youth shelter; hotel vouchers or host foster homes; payment of fees, transportation, books or supplies.”
“The possibilities are endless, and we are entering this with no agenda about how the community will decide to allocate funds,” she said.
The youth board and team members have to submit the final analysis to HUD in March for approval.
Hogan said she was thrilled after HUD announced Charlotte County would be one of the recipients of grant money.
“I needed a day to soak this in,” she said. “We have just six months to submit our community plan, and I have no idea where we’re going to land.”
