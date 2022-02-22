MURDOCK - Several Charlotte County commissioners demanded to know Tuesday whether Burnt Store Road is an imminent traffic failure just as the county has finished widening the 8-mile stretch.
Debate sprang up before commissioners unanimously approved a $450,000 study of the road. The study, paid for by developer impact fees, will come 17 years after a study stated the road might need to be six lanes by 2030. Officials wondered if that's already happened.
"What was looked at when we went from two lanes to four lanes? Was 'six lanes' looked at?" Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked. "It seems like we're spending another $450,000 to look at a road that we just completed."
At the end of the day, staff told the commission that a total 10,500 residential units are either approved or pending with large scale developers owning land on Burnt Store Road corridor.
A 2005 study concluded the road might need to be widened in the future, Public Works Director John Elias said. As a result of that study, he said, the road project left room for more lanes and appropriate stormwater drainage.
Commissioner Ken Doherty noted there is not room to widen Burnt Store north of Notre Dame Boulevard, closest to Punta Gorda. The area south to the Lee County line into Cape Coral could be widened.
The study will look at where to build an east-west road to connect Burnt Store to U.S. 41, County Engineer Robert Fakhri told The Daily Sun. It will need to be near where the road will be widened in the future, he said, most likely at Green Gulf Boulevard. That would help residents to the south, including Cape Coral. Lee County designated Burnt Store as a primary evacuation route.
The study will be focused on siting and aligning a east-west road, Fakhri told commissioners. A study is needed following the 2005 study because assumptions have changed, he said.
After the 2005 study, the economy went from booming to a recession. Now, Fakhri noted, developers are all trying to build large developments at the same time, changing the assumptions of how to proceed with traffic control.
Tiseo and Commissioner Chris Constance reiterated their criticisms about being asked to approve residential projects on or near Burnt Store. Both voted against a 1,000 unit project proposed by Maronda Homes on Zemel Road with one intersection point on Burnt Store. Tiseo said he wouldn't approve such a project until the county increases developer impact fees.
Constance asked for assurances that commissioners might still have a chance to reject or reduce the large development proposals on Burnt Store Road. Technically, yes, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said.
But without strong evidence of major hazards, the county risks being sued by developers relying on the county's Burnt Store redevelopment plan. That plan designates the area for urban growth, even though it is rural now.
Thousands of acres along Burnt Store Road remain undeveloped. Much of it is state-owned. Developers are now building a subdivision that was approved before the recession.
A developer's lawyer, Rob Berntsson, said Burnt Store Road is not near failure now and that the projects will take years to complete.
Commissioner Bill Truex reminded the board that the community needs affordable housing, which larger developers can deliver more easily.
The board voted 5-3 to approve Maronda's request for 1,000 units.
"I don't want Charlotte County turning into Naples or Fort Myers," said resident Tim Ritchie, who was the only member of the public to speak.
Why can't the developer just build 40 luxury homes instead of 2,000 in a subdivision, Ritchie asked.
"Soon there will be no agricultural land left in Charlotte County, in Florida for that matter," he said.
