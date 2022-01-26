MURDOCK - Charlotte County commissioners unanimously rejected two bids for the old library building on Henry Street in Punta Gorda.
The Charlotte County board also agreed Tuesday to try a third time to request bids on the 9,200-square-foot building that was built in 1974. The first request for bids last year generated none.
Their reason for rejecting the current bids was that they were both too low compared to the appraised value of $870,000.
Gulf Coast Partnership Chief Executive Officer Angela Hogan was sympathetic to the board's decision to turn down her agency's bid of $32,000. That bid also included a commitment to invest $670,000 to turn the building into a social services hub with a small community park.
"I don’t envy the decisions commissioners have to make," she told The Daily Sun in an email. "I understand that they are looking at the bottom line and best interest of citizens. Of course, we believe that there is social benefit to the use we proposed, but it’s more money than we can invest knowing that we will need to raise $650,000 or more for the space to meet our needs and be efficient. I truly understand the commissioners' position and we will look for other opportunities."
The other bid was much higher at $363,200. The bidder was listed as Suncoast Lands Inc. of Lutz, with the agent Venkat Vattikuti, a former county employee. That company has not responded to requests for information about the concepts for the property.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he does not think the value of the building should be considered much higher than the value of the raw land, or $283,500. The property no longer meets flood protection requirements for elevation, so a major rehabilitation would require investment in elevation changes. Gulf Coast Partnership indicated it was willing to make those flood protection renovations.
Other commissioners said the county is obliged to sell property for the highest price.
"Part of our job is to get the highest and best value," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. "I would suggest that we consider — because the bids are so low — to go out one more time, and see what we can get.
Commission Chair Bill Truex agreed.
"I know for a fact that there are people out there that would have bid, and didn't know about it," Truex said.
Truex said he believes the shell of the building is valuable in today's market, despite deferred maintenance.
County building staff advised commissioners several years ago that they considered the building too expensive to maintain. The city of Punta Gorda is not interested in taking the building. Other civic groups in the county asked commissioners to keep the building for their joint use, but they did not offer cash assistance.
