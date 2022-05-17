PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials want to explore options for motorist safety solutions on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.
"Bermont Road has been a great concern for the County Commission for quite some time, but I think it’s reached critical mass," County Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said at Monday's Charlotte County—Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting.
The county road begins at State Road 17 in the Cleveland area of Punta Gorda and heads east to State Road 31, near Babcock Ranch.
Over the years, many deadly crashes have occurred along the road, which is two-lanes with no shoulders.
A fatal head-on collision last month between a pickup and a tractor-trailer on Bermont Road prompted county commissioners to propose closing the narrow roadway to large commercial truck traffic.
Since then, county staff has been working to gather traffic data, as well as organizing a workshop to explore possible closures, making the road four-lanes, adding medians and paved shoulders, and creating passing lane zones.
The date of the workshop hasn't been determined.
"The safety issues are big and what prompted the (the idea for a) workshop really is to figure out what the first step is to get the ball rolling on improving Bermont Road," Tiseo said.
The MPO identifies, organizes and prioritizes transportation construction projects while working with state Department of Transportation representatives. The board is made up of county elected officials.
"I think the workshop idea is excellent but I think it’s going to turn into a series of workshops," County Commissioner Christopher Constance said. "This is going to be a phase-in of safety features where we have a phase-in of better handling of speeds ... phase-in of maybe restricting some truck traffic if it makes sense in some way."
"I think we are putting all options on the table and doing a full-court press," he added.
Constance told the MPO staff that Tuesday's discussion was mostly to get the conversation going. No official actions were taken.
County Public Works Director John Elias told the board that county departments have already been meeting on the matter.
"We’re going to work with county real estate services to start putting together some numbers for potential right of way acquisition and looking at a number (of other options)," Elias said. "I believe administration has met with DOT. We’re looking at options there. We’re definitely moving this forward to present as many options as we can."
County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch cited speeding and construction as major issues.
"The problem with Bermont Road is the fact that with all the construction and (fill dirt) mines as active as they are," he said. "The construction is moving. The mines are operating. There are dump trucks on that road."
Deutsch said Bermont Road is a heavily traveled road with a lot of commercial traffic.
"When you’ve got somebody facing you at 55, 60, 65 mph," he said, "there is nowhere to go and the unfortunate thing is when there are accidents there they are usually serious accidents."
Enforcement is another issue to address, Constance added.
"It’s enforcement, as part of it," he said. "Are the trucks passing the weigh stations (along Interstate 75)? They shouldn’t be. Are they overweight? It's more likely they are overweight.
Regarding speed enforcement, he added, "Right now, the Charlotte County Sheriff is down 30 or 40 positions."
No matter how the county moves forward, it's going to take time, Deutsch said.
"I think we all know the problem but this is a major traffic project," he said. "This would be one — if we end up making it four-lanes or put shoulders on it — at best we’re looking at 10 years. If we could do it less than that, it would be darn short of a miracle for government to do it and I’m talking from today."
