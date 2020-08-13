The Charlotte County school district will get about $80,000 a year with the approval of a 127-foot telecommunications tower Wednesday.
The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved Milestone Communication's request for a special exception permit for a Verizon tower on 1252 Friar St. This is in the county's less-developed northern residential zone. The tower will stand on school property, leaving room for a future school on the 14-acre site.
"Sounds like a good investment," said Board Chairman Blain McVety.
Also approved were two special exceptions in south county:
• to expand the county's waste water treatment facility on Burnt Store Road;
• to build outdoor boat and recreational vehicle storage on U.S. 41 in south county.
The cell tower proposal generated a 5-inch thick stack of public comment, but it was all from one resident, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said.
Only two residents in the sparsely developed neighborhood attended a meeting on the tower, said Milestone lawyer Robert Pritt.
County Planner Elizabeth Nocheck, however, said that dozens of out-of-state property owners, mostly of vacant lots, called to object. She did not discuss their objections.
Assistant County Attorney Tom David reminded the board, however, that they cannot consider complaints about health hazards from radio frequencies for towers that meet Federal Communications Commission requirements.
"You cannot use complaints on radio frequency as a basis to deny," David said.
The only neighbor who spoke at the meeting was Julie Herzog. She asked that the tower be disguised as a tree.
"It's visual pollution and industrial looking, and it may detract potential homebuilders from buying in this area," she said.
Pritt explained that making it look like a tree could be more intrusive than a pole. A Verizon engineer said new and future technology does not allow anything on a tower to interfere with the signal, including paint.
Communications companies can put up 50-foot-tall towers without requesting this kind of zoning approval. It would have taken 15-20 such towers, however, to give the same coverage to the area where population is expected to expand dramatically, Pritt said.
The boat storage project generated a few negative comments on the Facebook Live feed, saying it would make the U.S. 41 corridor look bad.
County staff noted that the required 6-foot-high fence will not shield neighbors from a view of 12-foot boats and travel trailers. Instead, Cullinan said, the owner, Greg Duke, will be required to plant trees that grow to different levels to provide visual screening.
The sewage treatment plant expansion is scheduled for 2022, Charlotte County Utilities spokeswoman Caroline Wannall said of the plant that was first built in 1976. The expansion will start out accommodating another 2.5 million gallons per day of sewage. Eventually, the county expects to add 7.5 million gallons per day as development expands at the county's southern border.
