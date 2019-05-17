Charlotte County's public transit team gathered opinions from 124 people Wednesday in preparation for its pitch for new services.
The county held three, two-hour workshops in one day to collect opinions and share information on the county's ride system. The workshops are among the steps required before the county can formally propose new services to the County Commission on July 9.
Among those services likely to be proposed are new routes called circulators, said Transportation Director Rick Kolar. The circulators would go to such places as the beach in Englewood, downtown commercial locations on U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte and another in downtown Punta Gorda. New services could also include some express routes to the Punta Gorda Airport from U.S. 41, or Babcock Ranch downtown area from Punta Gorda, or Englewood center from Port Charlotte center. Circulators would stop at established locations at set times, but still pick people up from their homes.
Currently, the county's service is basically a door-to-door shared van service that requires a 24-96-hour notice ahead of time. Its hours are limited to 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Plans for a more traditional fixed-route system, proposed 10 years ago, never arose due to cost and the county's low density population, officials have said in public meetings.
All suggestions were on the table at the workshops, however.
In many cases people at the workshops seemed to be asking for more publicity of the system they did not know about, said Transportation Coordinator Andrea McDonough.
That was true of two people who came to the workshop, which was held at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County. Port Charlotte residents Betty Munford and Anne Rydlewicz both said they have cars, but just learned about the transit system.
"We're going to explore it, and we're going to check it out," said Munford. "It's scenic and you can enjoy someone else driving."
They said they might use it for trips to the beach, or to doctors' offices, or shopping.
The cost is only $1 for people over 60 and $2 for others.
Currently, the system offers about 135,000 rides a year, but for only 1,350 individual users in a county of 185,000 people, Kolar said. About a third use it for employment and a third for medical purposes, he said.
When asked about publicity, Kolar said the county got $50,000 for marketing five years ago, and now has a $25,000-a-year budget for communications and marketing.
"It doesn't go very far," he said of the marketing budget.
Possibilities for expansion also include longer hours, he said. For people who work late night shifts, the county could either give them a voucher for a private ride hail system such as Uber, or the county could have on call staff.
The ultimate deadline is Sept. 1 when the county submits its 10-year transit plan to the state Department of Transportation. Without the plan the county can't apply for grants, which pay for 75 percent of the system, Kolar said.
