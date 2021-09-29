MURDOCK - Charlotte County trash collection and disposal fees will rise about 4% starting Friday following a 4-1 vote by commissioners Tuesday.
The residential fee per month will be $19.66. Collection is once a week.
Commercial fees, which are more complicated, will also increase by 3.98%. This does not include the city of Punta Gorda, which runs its own trash collection.
Commissioner Chris Constance voted against the contract change, saying he still believes the county should kept the job of trash collection in-house.
"I've been hearing from a lot of commercial businesses that they're very unhappy with the rates that they have," Constance said. "I'm not going to be able to support this."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo criticized Constance's protest vote, saying any "no" vote is a vote to breach the agreed-on contract with Waste Management, a national company.
"While in principle, I would like to vote no...we don't have that luxury," Tiseo said. "That's just the way the bid process worked this time...I'm reading articles about other communities about their rates going up more than this."
Charlotte County may be doing better than its neighbors in terms of trash rates and service, commissioners noted. Trash collectors are struggling with hiring and employee retention, similar to other industries world-wide.
Cape Coral, a Lee County city abutting Charlotte County to the south, was in crisis mode with its trash collector, Waste Pro, back in March and April.
The contractor stopped picking up trash altogether in some areas as it struggled to hire employees. The city withheld $1.6 million in payments and is just now negotiated the return of that money.
Charlotte County accepted much larger increases in trash fees in 2019 with Waste Management. The county put the contract out to bid, but no company submitted bids lower than Waste Management, which at that time increased rates 74% for residential customers.
The new contract states that Waste Management can increase rates yearly according to the consumer price index calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for trash collection. There is a cap, however, of a 4% increase now.
Charlotte County calculated the consumer price index at 3.98%. Waste Management calculated 4.04%. They went with the county's calculation.
The residential rate includes yard waste once a week and 4 cubic yards of bulky waste per week. Residents can also dispose of up to six tires, four white good appliances and four pieces of electronic equipment per year.
