Charlotte County is offering to loan out $425,000 at very low interest to agencies that would leverage the money to build a multi-family, low-income housing project.
This is the first year the county has adopted a new process to encourage developers to compete for the money. Commissioners approved the new plan Tuesday and the request for applications is already posted on national networks.
"We are advertising our commitment to supporting a development that meets our priorities and our community," said the county's Human Services Senior Manager Colleen Turner. "So tell us what you've got!"
The bigger financial target of these developers is a 9% tax credit from the Florida Housing Finance Corp. The FHFC gives out limited numbers of these each year to developers throughout the state. Last year, FHFC started including medium-sized counties such as Charlotte in a program that allows the county to contribute money and thus, boost the odds for the developer. This also boosts the odds the county will get new, low-income housing.
Last year, the Punta Gorda Housing Authority persuaded a divided Board of County Commissioners to commit the $425,000 to its $13.2 million low-income project on Airport Road. Two commissioners objected to the fact that the housing authority used a legal loophole to avoid going out to bid on the project, plus the high cost for only 56 units.
But in the end, Punta Gorda did not make the cut. Using a lottery system, the state picked four proposals on that list last year, and Punta Gorda's was number five. That leaves the county's money available for this year, but the county is opening up the process.
"We didn't have a process by which to democratically take applications and make a decision based on something tangible and transparent," Turner said.
Interested developers must submit their proposals by Oct. 8 to the county's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Commissioners will decide on Oct. 22 and the deadline for the state application is Oct. 29, Turner said.
Although the program is for low income housing, a project proposal could include market rate housing, Turner said, and it could be for rehabilitating an existing structure for new housing. State guidelines involve a complicated formula requiring developers to maintain an average income of a certain percent of the area median income. Then, a certain percent must meet very low and extremely low thresholds. The formula requirements can make it difficult to include market rate housing.
Turner said she knows of two developers who are interested in Charlotte County's proposal, and other developers from around the state have made inquiries. The local housing authority said last year it would try again during the next cycle.
The application requires developers to state how many units are in their plan, the cost, the income levels, whether the project is in an opportunity area, whether it is near public transportation, how many stories, and what kind of construction is planned.
The $425,000 is a figure set by the state that a county the size of Charlotte must set aside if it wants to participate in this program, Turner said. The money comes in large part from the conversion of the Seven Palms Apartments in Punta Gorda a few years ago from low income to market rate. The government contracts for low income developments that allow owners to switch to market rate after set numbers of years.
