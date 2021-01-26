Charlotte County Utilities was awarded $1 million in federal funds to facilitate planning how to prevent system failures during disasters such as hurricanes.

The county's utility award represents a relatively large portion of the $20 million in funds released to 37 counties and organizations as part of the Rebuild Florida program. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the awards this month as part of a program aimed at helping the state better withstand disasters.

The funds come from U.S. Housing and Urban Development via the state's Department of Economic Opportunity, said CCU spokesperson Caroline Wannall.

Leading to the state's selection was the county's efforts to promote environmental improvements including septic-to-sewer conversion projects and the creation of a water quality management director position, Wannall said.

"Many municipalities do not have funds for actual planning of efforts to organize and prioritize projects that are related to disaster prevention," Wannall said.

The funds can also be used for technologies that can help the county maintain services during major emergencies. Those services for the utility are drinking water distribution, sewage treatment and water reclamation.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

