PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County is warning residents not to give out credit card or other personal information to callers claiming to represent county departments, according to a news release.

"Multiple customers recently alerted the county's Utilities Department stating they were contacted via text message and a recorded phone message that their account was past due and services would be shut off if they did not make a payment," the news release stated.


