PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County is warning residents not to give out credit card or other personal information to callers claiming to represent county departments, according to a news release.
"Multiple customers recently alerted the county's Utilities Department stating they were contacted via text message and a recorded phone message that their account was past due and services would be shut off if they did not make a payment," the news release stated.
This is an example of spoofing, which is when communication from an unknown source is disguised as a known or trusted source.
"Charlotte County Utilities does not contact customers by phone or text message regarding past due accounts. Our department will mail you an urgent notice if your account is past due," Charlotte County Utilities Director Dave Watson stated in the news release.
A customer who receives a phone call claiming to be from Charlotte County regarding a past due account should contact the department in question.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warns against providing payment information by phone to an unverified caller.
“Should you be contacted by phone, text, email, social media or otherwise and the initiating party asks or mentions a payment method, discontinue communication immediately," Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Claudette Smith stated. "Never give out or confirm sensitive information – like your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number – unless you know who you’re dealing with.”
Scam attempts can be reported to Federal Trade Commission authorities at consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts. Anyone who falls victim to a scam can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.