Charlotte County Marriages
Ronald Eric Hendra, of Ishpeming, Michigan, and Sarah Marie Tilly, of Ishpeming, Michigan.
Timothy Matthew Stump, of New Boston, Illinois, and Diana Lynn Brasmer, of New Boston, Illinois.
Brittany Breeann Blum, of LaBelle, and Devan Edward Thompson, of Punta Gorda.
Alando Elrado Steve Evans, of Englewood, and Tanisha Simone Whitter, of Englewood.
Amy Renee Ervin, of North Port, and Daniel Amador Martinez, of North Port.
Savanna Cheyenne Tiedge, of North Port, and Martin Charles Dyer, of North Port.
Dale Alan Pankow, of Port Charlotte, and Linda Louise Harris, of Port Charlotte.
Brinones Yamila Hernandez, of North Port, and Carlos Ramon Acosta, of North Port.
Dirk Sauer, of Punta Gorda Isles, and Svetlana Alexandra Waldenmaier, of Punta Gorda Isles.
Kimberly Marie Pope, of Lake Placid, Florida, and Steven Patterson, of Rotonda West.
Ibette Cindy Acuna, of Punta Gorda, and Tyler James Crickenberger, of Punta Gorda.
Robert Anthony Cullen, of Arcadia, and Jamie Lynn Kirby, of Punta Gorda.
Nathasha Katherin Quintero, of Port Charlotte, and Keith Gerard Cifrodelli, of Port Charlotte.
Rachael Ann Kuni, of North Port, and Matthew Wayne Rhoden, of North Port.
Kimbala Malena Crabtree, of Port Charlotte, and Catherine Denise St. John, of Port Charlotte.
Tanya May Hartman, of Punta Gorda, and Andrew Kevin Weitzel, of Punta Gorda.
Jennifer Marie Del Castillo, of Port Charlotte, and Jamie Ellis Carr, of Port Charlotte.
Benjamin Joseph Sloan, of Port Charlotte, and Ericka Mary Irene Weaver, of Ocala.
Toshia Nicole Bass, of Port Charlotte, and Matthew Ryan Jones, of Port Charlotte.
Veniamin P. Duscov, of North Port, and Tatiana Stamova, of North Port.
Jacob Jose Velez, of Englewood, and Brandy Lynn Crispin, of Arcadia.
Cody Michael O’Rourke, of Port Charlotte, and Tara Joy Erdman, of Port Charlotte.
Chana Bradley, of Port Charlotte, and Jamey Elaine Stanley, of Fort Myers.
Anthony Luciano Borrego, of Punta Gorda, and Jennifer de la Caridad Almeyda Soto, of Miami.
Kaylin Janae Valade, of North Port, and Andrew Mitchell Gorgas, of Spring Hill, Florida.
Shannon Nicole Velazquez, of Port Charlotte, and Ezra Daniel Deane, of Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Charlotte County Divorces
None received.
