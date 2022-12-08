Charlotte County announced it will close the Red Cross shelter at Ann & Chuck Dever Recreation Center in Englewood on Dec. 15.
The Red Cross has been operating the shelter at the county-owned recreation center since the days after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.
It’s considered a “day shelter” for people displaced by the hurricane.
At times, up to 100 people or more have stayed there, but county officials this week said the number is around 20 or 30, county officials said.
The shelter isn’t accepting new occupants now, and those staying there will have to find other places to stay in one week.
“Residents displaced by Hurricane Ian may live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential lots,” county officials stated in an email Thursday.
PARK USERS FRUSTRATED
The email didn’t say why the shelter was closing. But the county’s director of community services said earlier this week that parks and recreation staff members have been harassed by members of the public who are angry that pools and other facilities weren’t opened.
“People haven’t been very nice,” Tommy Scott said during the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting Wednesday. “We are all going through this trauma.”
Scott lauded his more than 400 staff members who, he said, have been working tirelessly to clear debris, clean facilities, and work toward opening county facilities as soon as possible.
But for some, that wasn’t enough.
“An 85-year-old woman was saying I was killing her because she couldn’t swim,” Scott said.
Scott said some staff members have received phone calls and negative comments on their social media pages because facilities remained closed due to Hurricane Ian.
The closings are beyond the county’s control, Scott emphasized.
After the hurricane tore up many county facilities, the National Guard and other first responders came to Charlotte County and needed staging areas, he said.
He said the surface of the soccer field at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, which is next to the recreation center was destroyed. The field has been “home” to Team Rubicon volunteers, and fire and EMS teams from out of the area.
He said there are semi-trailers parked there and food and laundry services are being provided.
“It is a town in a box,” he said.
After the volunteers and first responders leave, the soccer field will have to be totally repaired and renovated.
“I’ll have to take it down to dirt, put in grass and grow it,” Scott said.
Other Charlotte County facilities continue to be places where people can get help.
“Tringali Park is still a FEMA disaster recovery center,” Scott said.
People can apply for FEMA aid there through Jan. 12, but the county said the agency can use the facilities there through the end of January, Scott said.
PARKS OPENING
Scott said the South County Park, Centennial Park and Dever Park pools are all up and running.
But due to hurricane damage at the Charlotte Harbor Beach Complex, it will be closed until repairs are made.
He said insurance does not cover “a lot of things,” and the next step the county will take is to go to FEMA for help, he said.
Asked to give a presentation on how much it will cost to get the county’s parks and recreational facilities back to normal, Scott said it will cost “several hundreds of millions of dollars if we have to replace everything.”
“It will take two years to probably get back to a sense of where our facilities are in good shape,” he said.
Scott said Centennial Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte fared fairly well along with Tringali Park, he said.
“We didn’t lose any windows anywhere, and there was no flooding.”
For now, staff members are “trying to take services out to people” every weekend, he said.
Libraries will start this weekend to take boxes of books to the parks, he said.
Commissioner Ken Doherty, who sits on the advisory board, praised the group.
“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, how proud we are of the staff,” Doherty said. “We are very, very proud of you.”
