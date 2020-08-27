Charlotte County Parks & Recreation will begin reopening its recreation centers Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The centers will be open "with modified programming opportunities that incorporate social distancing," according to a statement released Thursday by the Parks & Recreation Department.
That means you must register for a program at the centers before going, even for programs usually considered "drop-in" activities.
The community recreation centers have been closed since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The list of reopening centers includes the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park and Tringali Park complex in Englewood, and the Harold Avenue Regional Park, Centennial Park and Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte.
The South County Regional Park recreation center’s reopening will be delayed to Sept. 8, as workers finish the installation of a new gymnasium floor.
To pregister for drop-in programs, such as pickleball and table tennis, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Recreation Centers. Patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of activity time. No walk-ins are allowed. Online reservations can only be made for the next day beginning Sept. 1 using the the county's website.
Program registration for contracted programs, such as Zumba, will be held through the program instructor to incorporate social distancing. Contact the instructor directly for registration information. Programming-related questions should be directed to the recreation center where the program is offered.
Charlotte County will restrict the number of patrons permitted in the buildings. Face coverings will be required. Patrons are expected to follow all facility rules and guidelines.
For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov, or email RecreationDivision@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
