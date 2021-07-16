Charlotte County’s digital efforts have received national recognition.
The Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties recently announced the winners of the 19th annual Digital Counties Survey, and Charlotte County came in ninth in the country for the 150,000-249,999 population category.
The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with NACo, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage open data, collaboration and shared services; enhance cybersecurity; and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts, according to a Charlotte County press release.
“Top-notch counties are utilizing the governance frameworks, investment tools, broadband implementations and more that were put in place in response to citizen needs around COVID-19 … then capitalizing on those going forward to support digital experience initiatives,” said Phil Bertolini, vice-president of CDG. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for their accomplishments and continuing efforts to use technology to make government better.”
“The coronavirus pandemic underscored the urgent need for bold, cutting-edge approaches to serving our residents, and technology has played a major role,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “This year’s Digital Counties Survey winners have demonstrated true leadership when it was needed the most. We applaud their innovation and expertise in leveraging technology to achieve county goals.”
