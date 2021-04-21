Three issues will drive priorities in Charlotte County's future budgets.
Affordable housing, workforce development and water quality. Commissioners discussed all three Tuesday in the first of a series of budget workshops.
• Budget Highlight
Budget Director Gordon Burger advised commissioners that the way finances are moving, they can expect plenty of money for capital projects, but not so much for the operating budget. The operating budget covers services and employees for things like fire protection, trash collection, code enforcement, real estate development and road repair. Capital projects means more libraries, swimming pools, sidewalks, roads, sewers, fire and police stations.
Burger credited the recent federal bailout legislation with giving the county a rare opportunity to get some one-time projects down. That's because the pandemic funding will help pay for some county salaries in areas such as fire departments, which provide emergency medical response.
• Affordable Housing Highlight
Several commissioners told county staff that there is one affordable housing strategy they oppose. That is using taxpayer funds to subsidize tenant rent payments to landlords in cases where the going rent is too high for the county's workforce.
"It just seems like we're paying for something we're not going to get out of," Tiseo said. "That one's a tough one for me."
Commissioners said they would rather increase the amount of rental housing available. Human Services Director Carrie Walsh said any increase in any type of rental housing helps make housing more affordable in the county.
To that end, Commission Chair Bill Truex said he would like to see the county set aside for housing projects, $1 million of its current $3.5 million budget surplus. That money could be used during negotiations with housing developers, he said, in handing out incentives that the county has already authorized. Those incentives include reduced impact fees and permitting fees for projects that provide affordable housing. Several other commissioners agreed, but the board did not take a vote.
Another option is to maintain a landlord risk mitigation fund to encourage property owners to take on lower-income tenants year round versus higher-income seasonal renters.
• Water Quality Highlight
The county's new Water Quality Manager Brandon Moody told commissioners that a tricky aspect of water sampling is to catch the first flush of surface water after a storm. That's when fertilizer and other pollutants are flushed into water bodies. But the sampling has to be done at just the right time, he said.
Commissioner Chris Constance has asked for real-time water quality monitoring or continuous sampling devices. This would improve on the vast patchwork of sampling done now by numerous state and private agencies throughout the county at different points in time.
Moody gave commissioners their first look at how much it might cost to start monitoring water bodies and ground water in the county. A real-time monitor, Moody said, that constantly provides reading on what's in the water, could cost $120,000 to install, according to figures from a site on the Caloosahatchie River run by the U.S. Geologic Survey. Annual costs for monitoring are $15,000-$30,000 for a site, he said. For typical water sampling, neighboring Sarasota County spends $376,000 a year for staffing and monitoring of 112 water quality sampling sites monthly, he said.
Constance said the county needs to define water monitoring better. For him, he said, it's "I can't see the bottom. It's green...There's too much algae."
Constance asked Moody to pull up Google Maps on the screen to show where some of the worst water quality in the county is located. It took seconds to locate three brown-green bodies of water in Port Charlotte where water quality is known to be bad. They were: Sunshine Lake, a retention pond off the Niagara Waterway and an enclosed area in the Ackerman septic system neighborhood next to Charlotte Harbor. Satellite imagery is one way to find water quality problems, Constance said.
• Workforce Development Highlight
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked why so few local high school students have taken internships with county government in the past four years. Human Resource Director Heather Bacus said the pandemic has cut off some students this year and last, although there were still several from Charlotte Technical College. Bacus said the county may need to reach out to parents more to get local high school students to sign up.
The county offers government internships in departments where it has openings.
