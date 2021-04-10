It's time to reserve your spot for Charlotte County's Centennial Gala on April 23 in and around the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
April 23 will be 100 years to the day after Florida Gov. Cary Hardee created four new counties out of DeSoto County, including Hardee, Glades and Highland. The county has been celebrating the 100th since the beginning of the year.
Reservations can be made online until Friday at: www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala.
The cost is $65 per person, which includes a cocktail hour with appetizers, cash bar, dinner, dancing and live entertainment.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required when not eating. The cocktail hour will be outdoors on the event center lawn, overlooking Charlotte Harbor. Music will be by the Charlotte County Schools' All Star Jazz Band.
At dinner, guests will be seated no more than six to a table with live music by the Brett Foreman Band. Tables will be distanced from one another.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., with semi-formal attire.
Historic materials will be on display and gala attendees will participate in the creation of a Centennial Seal mosaic of pictures. Attendees also will see what the county is leaving in a time capsule for the bicentennial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.