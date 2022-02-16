MURDOCK — An environmental lawyer is calling for language to be removed that encourages more access to marinas and working waterfronts in Charlotte County.
Percy Angelo, a resident of Cape Haze, was the only person to submit comment for the first round of review of the mandated update of the county’s 2050 comprehensive plan.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted 5-0 on Monday to recommend the updates to commissioners, who have the final vote.
“We did not get much negative or positive feedback,” Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told the board about the two-year process of holding meetings for public comment. “People are very happy with the way things are going.”
A section on preserving access to working marinas and commercial waterfronts was one of the additions or deletions from the 700-plus-page document. That document was written in 2010. The state requires an updating of the document.
Comprehensive plans are mostly a vision of the future for a community and recommendations for policy. But they sometimes include new regulations, Cullinan said.
Angelo said regulatory language about waterfront access should be addressed in a full zoning presentation, not in an interim corrective document.
“This appears to be a major development proposal with significant implications and these provisions should be removed from the ‘Evaluation and Review’ process,” she wrote to the county.
She criticized the use of the county’s new mixed-use zoning category in the waterfront access provision. Mixed-use encourages communities with a mix of residential, commercial and light industry.
“We support the importance of public access to our natural resources,” she said, referring to the Friends of Cape Haze. “But none of the new language recognizes the concurrent need to protect the resource itself.”
One planning board member disagreed with Percy’s analysis.
“There’s a presumption in this email that additional access to our waterway would necessarily lead to some kind of concern or damage to our waterway, and that’s a presumption I don’t agree with,” board member Donald McCormick said. “It seems that staff did a thorough job trying to protect public access to our waterways.”
The waterfront access section is added, because the state legislature passed a law in 2021 requiring comprehensive plans to have it, Cullinan said.
Commissioners will hold a hearing March 22 to decide whether to transmit the document to the state for review. Commissioners hold a final hearing July 26.
Updates in the plan also address removing the requirement for affordable housing at Babcock Ranch. This reflects a change already made to the Babcock Ranch development order in the past, Cullinan said. The large community underway in eastern Charlotte County has begun developing possible workforce housing without the mandate. It announced plans for the first rental apartments.
