MURDOCK - The ability of government to protect wildlife by restraining private development is under fire with a recent lawsuit against Charlotte County.
County commissioners last week agreed to hire an outside law firm to represent the county in a case some commissioners believe should have been handled by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
County Attorney Janette Knowlton said the county's initial goal is to have the case moved to federal court.
At issue environmentally is the protection of large areas of Florida scrub, which is the diminishing habitat of the endangered Florida scrub jay. Charlotte County has a lot of this kind of open land compared to many other counties in Florida.
At issue constitutionally is the right of property owners to develop their land, or be properly compensated if the government decides the land serves a public good.
"At the core of Plaintiff's (developer's) doubts concerning the County's Habitat Conservation Plan is the constitutional question of how far can the government go by land use regulations in securing a public benefit in private lands without due process or full payment to the affected landowner," the law suit states.
The suit was filed July 27 in Florida's 20th Judicial Circuit Court.
Developer Thomas Gruber has been accumulating land for a large subdivision west of U.S. 17 since 2005. After spending $4.2 million on land acquisition, he now has 138 acres of Florida scrub near the DeSoto County line. His plan was to acquire zoning permissions to build 303 residential units with some neighborhood commercial options. He submitted his plan in 2014.
In 2018, the county said he had to pay $791,400 toward the county's land acquisition fund. To get the fee down to $506,500, Gruber had the option of if he protected 58 acres with a permanent conservation easement. This reduced the value of those parcels by 90%, the county's property appraiser determined.
Gruber, through TAG Lakeside LLC, is demanding that the court halt the county's use of its regulations, in effect now for at least four years, and also that the county pay all his legal fees.
The county must rewrite its scrub jay regulations to be constitutional, Gruber's lawyer wrote in the suit.
Right after Gruber filed his plan, U.S. FWS approved the county's plan to regulate development to protect the scrub jay. County commissioners went out of their way to develop an alternative to the federal plan, which they thought was unfair to land owners.
They now face the lawsuit, because U.S. FWS has refused to rule on the matter since approving the county plan in 2015.
"If we didn't have our plan, the person that complaining about it would be paying a lot more, but would have to be be suing the federal government and not us," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. "This is what makes attorneys happy I guess."
Gruber's suit alleges that the county is making current developers pay for past and future damage to the scrub jay habitat all over Charlotte County. And specific developers rather than the public at large are being asked to pay the county's $38 million, 30-year cost for land acquisition to protect the scrub jay.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said the county has tried to improve its plan to protect large land owners as well as small, but basing the fees on density of development. But the federal government has not approved the county's plan yet.
The lawsuit's main argument is constitutional.
"Due Process of Law...forbids government from withholding a discretionary benefit, such as a permit approval, upon condition that the applicant forfeits a constitutionally guaranteed right," the suit reads.
