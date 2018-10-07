Charlotte County Clerk of Court employees put on a car wash Saturday to benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) as part of its annual observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Clerk of Court handles petitions for injunction against all forms of violence at its office and online at charlotteclerk.com. Many domestic violence victims are referred from the clerk to C.A.R.E. for assistance.
“We were really trying to brainstorm (fundraising ideas), because we refer a lot of people to C.A.R.E. every day,” said Stephanie Sousa, who works with victims of domestic violence on a day-to-day basis. “It’s important we are able to support them.”
Clerk Roger Eaton said the clerks planned the event both to raise money for C.A.R.E. and to promote awareness about the organization and the prevalence of domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
For all of October, the clerk’s website will be colored purple to signify support of domestic violence awareness.
Additional events throughout the month include a bake sale on the first floor of the Charlotte County Justice Center on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and bystander training for preventing abuse from C.A.R.E. Green Dot on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., in the clerk conference room on the 2nd floor of the justice center.
