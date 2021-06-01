Five people have died in Charlotte County from the coronavirus in the past 30 days at ages ranging from 55-84, Health Chief Joe Pepe said Tuesday.
It's unlikely any of those who died were vaccinated, he said, although he could not confirm that. So far, U.S. Centers for Disease Control has reported nationwide only 368 fully vaccinated people have died of COVID-19 out of 130 million vaccinated.
Pepe shared the recent trends of the pandemic on Facebook Live, which will be the last such session for the public, Elizabeth Tracy of Charlotte County Television announced.
Pepe said he expects to continue providing updates to county commissioners at their meetings every other week, or at least until the governor ends the state of emergency that began early last year.
Are the numbers truly low?
Over Memorial Day weekend, Pepe reported 11-12 new Charlotte County cases per day. While that is low, Pepe predicted it will be several months before the county sees days with no new cases. Case numbers are still similar to late last summer, he said, which seemed bad at the time, until the Christmas holiday numbers hit.
Local death statistics are difficult to track in Florida, because the Department of Health acknowledges it changes numbers after the fact. This is because the cases are reviewed by health experts to see if they are truly a COVID-19 death, and whether they are listed in the correct county.
Deaths have dropped dramatically nationwide and locally, but they continue due to a large number of people remaining unvaccinated. Florida remains one of the top three states in COVID-19 death rates over the last seven days, according to the CDC. Florida's rate of 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people, is equal to Illinois but less than Georgia. Florida reported 311 deaths in the last seven days. The rate of death in Florida for the entire pandemic is 171 people per 100,000.
In Charlotte County, Pepe said, the death rate from COVID-19 is down to 3.2% of positive tests compared to the highest rate earlier of 7%. These figures do not include the many cases not tested.
The biggest age group getting COVID locally is now 25-34, he said, down from 75-84 six months ago.
Vaccinations slow locally
Locally, 88% of people 65 and older are at least partially vaccinated, similar to last week. Totally vaccinated seniors are at 72%. Of the total local population, 58% are at least partially vaccinated. Fully vaccinated is 46%.
Hispanics and Black Americans in Charlotte County are vaccinated at less than half the rate of the general population, according to state reports. About 26.7% of Hispanics locally have had at least one shot and about 24.5% of Blacks. Pepe said the health department has tried to reach out to these groups through faith-based groups.
COVID vs. flu deaths
In national reports, skeptics continue to compare COVID-19 to the flu, however, the severe 2019-20 flu season resulted in 22,000 Americans dead, according to the CDC. The national COVID death total so far is 591,265 and growing. The most recent flu season is so far spectacularly mild, with only 292 deaths nationwide. Experts attribute that to children being kept home from school plus masks and social distancing.
Call now for an appointment
The county ended mass vaccination sites last week and now offers vaccination by appointment. The phone line to the local health department is open now compared to the initial vaccination days in January, Pepe said. That's when locals flooded the lines seeking a vaccination appointment.
About 30 people a day have been getting vaccinated at the local office, he said. The county offers both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — both two dose. They have offered the Johnson & Johnson one-dose and expect to again once some advisories come through on whether the lots the county has are still within expiration deadlines, Pepe said.
