Charlotte Technical College Culinary Students

Charlotte Technical College culinary students recently won gold at the State Skills USA Competition. Pictured are, from left, Sue Howell, the first-place winner in Post-Secondary Commercial Baking; Shellby Litchfield, the first-place winner High School Culinary Arts; Pastry Instructor Chef Madison Collins; and Jewel Garrod, second-place winner in Post-Secondary Commercial Baking.

MURDOCK — Charlotte Technical College students traveled to Jacksonville this month for the SkillsUSA State Competition, and several returned with big wins.

Gold Medals awarded to Sue Howell in Adult Baking and Pastry, Shellby Litchfield, dual-enrolled Professional Culinary Arts, and Ana Murray in Dental Assisting.

Shellby Litchfield's entrée

Shellby Litchfield’s entrée, soup and salad.


Sue Howell

Sue Howell’s winning creations.
   

