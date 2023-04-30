Charlotte Technical College culinary students recently won gold at the State Skills USA Competition. Pictured are, from left, Sue Howell, the first-place winner in Post-Secondary Commercial Baking; Shellby Litchfield, the first-place winner High School Culinary Arts; Pastry Instructor Chef Madison Collins; and Jewel Garrod, second-place winner in Post-Secondary Commercial Baking.
MURDOCK — Charlotte Technical College students traveled to Jacksonville this month for the SkillsUSA State Competition, and several returned with big wins.
Gold Medals awarded to Sue Howell in Adult Baking and Pastry, Shellby Litchfield, dual-enrolled Professional Culinary Arts, and Ana Murray in Dental Assisting.
Jewel Garrod won a silver medal in Adult Baking and Pastry, and a bronze medal was awarded to Aiesha Tice, dual-enrolled Certified Nursing Assistant.
Skills USA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel by providing educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education in the nation’s classrooms.
After placing in the Region 6 regional competition, students from Charlotte Technical College advanced to compete in the SkillsUSA State Competition on April 10-14.
The competitions are comprised of test-taking knowledge and hands on skills related tasks, built around the premise of working within the industry.
One of the tasks for our baking students was to receive an order form to decorate a cake with three yellow roses with a cursive “Congrats!” and a simple shell boarder trimming along the top and bottom of the cake.
The culinary students were tasked with producing a salad, a soup and an entrée. The competition focused heavily on sanitation, precise knife cuts, meat fabrication and timing, and students must act under pressure to produce quality products on request.
All students who enter these skill-based assessments have dedicated many hours to sharpen their skills for their competition.
Litchfield has been in the program for four years of high school; completing both the Culinary Arts 1,200-hour program and the Baking and Pastry 600-hour program while attending Charlotte Technical College as a dual enrolled student. Last year in the state competition, she took second place.
Working alongside her mentor, Chef Jason Osborne, Shellby was not settling for anything other than the gold in this years state competition.
Chef Nick Marchesano and the Gasparilla Inn assisted these students with their skills in preparation for the competition.
Upon graduation, Litchfield plans to continue her culinary education by attending The Culinary Institute of America.
Howell will continue in the culinary program, and Garrod will be working in the industry.
Howell and Litchfield will represent Charlotte Technical College along with our Dental Assisting student Ana Murray in the National Competition in June in Atlanta, Georgia.
