Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Port Charlotte man Friday, who they say is responsible for three recent armed robberies, including two at gas stations last week.
After getting a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, CCSO announced deputies arrested Shamar Dameon Blair, 22, Friday after locating evidence linking him to the the recent robberies at the Marathon and Circle K gas stations on May 1, as well as a robbery that occurred at the Publix on Peachland Boulevard April 9.
Blair was charged with false identification given to a law enforcement officer, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, three counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000, two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and larceny/petty theft second degree first offense.
Blair is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $669,000, and remained in custody as of Saturday afternoon.
On April 9, around 11:11 a.m., a woman robbed in front of Publix at Peachland Promenade Shopping Center. The Suspect implied he had a weapon before taking the woman’s purse, keys and phone, CCSO had said.
Then on May 1 around 6 a.m., an armed robbery was reported at the Circle K gas station at Tamiami Trail and Aqui Esta Drive.
Also on May 1, around 6:15 a.m., an armed robbery occurred at the Marathon gas station on Edgewater Drive and Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte, CCSO had said.
After receiving the crime stoppers tip, authorities said they identified a blue, Jeep Compass registered to Blair’s mother, which matched the vehicle driven by the suspect for the two gas station robberies.
The vehicle was seen on surveillance video from a neighboring business, and a witness provided a license plate that partially matched the tag.
When deputies located Blair, they said he provided a false name and was also charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and drug paraphernalia.
While searching Blair, a gold iPhone was found disabled, “indicat(ing) that the device’s passcode was entered incorrectly too many times,” CCSO stated in a press release.
The phone also matched the description of a phone stolen during the Marathon gas station robbery.
During Blair’s questioning, deputies responded to a call about a firearm on Beacon Drive, which matched the gun observed in the surveillance videos of the robberies, authorities said.
A search warrant was ordered on Blair’s home on Nugent Avenue in Port Charlotte. There, deputies found a pair of black Puma sweatpants and Nike shoes that matched those worn by the suspect in the robbery surveillance videos, according to CCSO.
The victim in the Peachland Publix robbery identified Blair in a photo lineup, CCSO said.
“This investigation and subsequent arrest is an example of our community working together with law enforcement to quickly remove a dangerous criminal from the streets,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.
