An intoxicated Port Charlotte woman crashed her red Chevy Camaro into a school bus on Monday afternoon, deputies said.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Gardner Drive in Port Charlotte.
A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy said he spotted the Camaro with "extensive fresh damage" sitting in the parking lot of SuperMatt Laundries, about half-mile from where the crash occurred.
When the deputy asked the driver, 49-year-old Kelly Pearl Atkinson, if she had been in a vehicle accident, she said she hadn't, according to a sheriff's office report.
The deputy asked Atkinson about the damage to her car, and she replied, "What damage?" the report states.
As Atkinson stepped out of her car to view the damage, the deputy said he saw a bottle of alcohol on the floor near the driver's side.
In a breath sample test, Atkinson blew a .274 and a .282, according to deputies. The legal limit is .08.
Atkinson was arrested by CCSO on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. She was being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash and the driver is OK, according to a Charlotte County Public Schools spokesman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.